Ontario health minister says no easy way to stop ER and ICU closures

There are no quick fixes for the temporary closures of hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units hitting Ontario because of staff shortages, Health Minister Sylvia Jones says.
“It is a national and international shortage,” Jones told the Star in an interview Tuesday following criticisms from opposition parties that she and Premier Doug Ford have been keeping low profiles as the crisis deepened through July and into August.
Jones, who took over the health portfolio following the government’s June 2 re-election, broke her silence after a long weekend that saw more than a dozen smaller hospitals close their emergency rooms.
They include Perth, Listowel, Seaforth and Bowmanville — where Lakeridge Health temporarily shut its critical care unit and moved patients to campuses in Ajax-Pickering and Oshawa for the long weekend. Larger hospitals are not immune: two weeks ago, University Health Network in Toronto narrowly averted an ER closure by using nursing students and medical residents.
“Seriously sick patients are being moved,” New Democrat MPP France Gélinas (Nickel Belt), her party’s health critic, said in a statement. “Long waits and hallway medicine are rampant. And some people will rush to ER only to find the doors locked.”
Jones said summer vacations and health-care workers being infected with the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 have worsened a staffing problem that has been growing throughout the pandemic.
“We’re sort of in the high season for vacations and hospitals rightfully have made a determination that they need their staff to be healthy and well, so those vacations are going on,” Jones added, saying more foreign-trained nurses are getting Ontario credentials and efforts are underway to keep hospitals fully open.
“There have been many, many meetings, conversations, hearing feedback, hearing from the organizers on the ground to say, what can we do today, three months from now and six months from now that will make a difference in your organization?” she said.
“That feedback has been incredibly helpful to make sure that tweaks and changes we make are the ones that are going to actually make a difference on the ground.”
With more hospital emergency rooms closed on the long weekend, it’s not clear the government is making much headway, said an ER physician recently elected as a Liberal MPP.
Dr. Adil Shamji (Don Valley East) said the closures and long waits for medical care need to be fixed before COVID-19 hits harder in the fall and winter.
“You told us that you would ‘get it done.’ And now we’re waiting,” Shamji (Don Valley East) told a news conference, using the government’s own re-election slogan.
Ford will be in Stratford on Wednesday where he is expected to face questions on the issue. Aside from expediting credentials for foreign-trained nurses, the government has increased the number of spots for training nurses, doctors and personal support workers.
The bureaucrat heading the provincial health system, chief executive Matthew Anderson of Ontario Health, acknowledged in Tuesday’s Star that “there are very, very tough things to solve” such as a backlog of patients needing care, health workers sick with COVID and the long-standing problem of patients awaiting beds in nursing homes.
As a result, the health-care system is “under tremendous strain,” he said.
Shamji and Liberal health critic John Fraser, MPP for Ottawa South, called on the government to repeal Bill 124 that limits most public-sector wage increases — including nurses — to one per cent, further accelerate the accreditation of foreign-trained health-care workers, provide 10 paid sick days to all Ontario workers and relieve pressure on hospitals by providing more resources to primary care, community health agencies and long-term-care homes.
“There are measures the government should have taken by now,” said Fraser, who noted nurses have been leaving the profession at unprecedented rates because of working conditions and burnout from high patient loads during the pandemic.
Repealing Bill 124 won’t fix everything but it would send a signal of goodwill to nurses and “plug the hole in the boat,” added Fraser.
A day after the June 2 election, Ford signalled he would lift the Bill 124 wage caps introduced in 2019 for nurses and some other public servants, but there has been no movement on that front.
Jones said the second half of a $5,000 retention bonus for nurses who worked through the pandemic will be going out in mid-September.
