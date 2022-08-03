Ontario health minister says no easy way to stop ER and ICU closures

There are no quick fixes for the temporary closures of hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units hitting Ontario because of staff shortages, Health Minister Sylvia Jones says.

“It is a national and international shortage,” Jones told the Star in an interview Tuesday following criticisms from opposition parties that she and Premier Doug Ford have been keeping low profiles as the crisis deepened through July and into August.

Jones, who took over the health portfolio following the government’s June 2 re-election, broke her silence after a long weekend that saw more than a dozen smaller hospitals close their emergency rooms.

They include Perth, Listowel, Seaforth and Bowmanville — where Lakeridge Health temporarily shut its critical care unit and moved patients to campuses in Ajax-Pickering and Oshawa for the long weekend. Larger hospitals are not immune: two weeks ago, University Health Network in Toronto narrowly averted an ER closure by using nursing students and medical residents.

“Seriously sick patients are being moved,” New Democrat MPP France Gélinas (Nickel Belt), her party’s health critic, said in a statement. “Long waits and hallway medicine are rampant. And some people will rush to ER only to find the doors locked.”

Jones said summer vacations and health-care workers being infected with the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 have worsened a staffing problem that has been growing throughout the pandemic.

“We’re sort of in the high season for vacations and hospitals rightfully have made a determination that they need their staff to be healthy and well, so those vacations are going on,” Jones added, saying more foreign-trained nurses are getting Ontario credentials and efforts are underway to keep hospitals fully open.

“There have been many, many meetings, conversations, hearing feedback, hearing from the organizers on the ground to say, what can we do today, three months from now and six months from now that will make a difference in your organization?” she said.

“That feedback has been incredibly helpful to make sure that tweaks and changes we make are the ones that are going to actually make a difference on the ground.”

With more hospital emergency rooms closed on the long weekend, it’s not clear the government is making much headway, said an ER physician recently elected as a Liberal MPP.