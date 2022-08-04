‘Make every effort’: Ontario health minister urges faster approval of foreign-trained nurses and doctors

In a bid to ease the staffing crisis hitting hospitals, Health Minister Sylvia Jones is directing the regulatory bodies for nurses and doctors to “make every effort … as expeditiously as possible” to accredit those trained in other countries.

The directives sent Thursday say internationally trained doctors and nurses “represent a significant potential source of additional health human resources that will help alleviate pressures in the near term.”

More than 20 emergency rooms in smaller hospitals across the province were closed over the long weekend as staff shortages have grown, fuelled by health-care workers calling in sick with COVID-19, taking much-needed summer holidays or quitting after becoming burned out from heavy work loads in a pandemic that began more than two years ago.

Toronto General Hospital this week issued a “critical care bed alert,” warning its intensive care units were “at capacity,” and Lakeridge Health has temporarily closed the ICU at its Bowmanville hospital and moved patients to campuses in Ajax-Pickering and Oshawa.

In the meantime, Lakeridge is piloting a “recruitment initiative” to hire nurses and respiratory therapists for the ER and ICUs at its hospitals.

“If an employee’s referred candidate is hired, the employee will receive $1,000 upon completion of the new hire’s probationary period and an additional $1,000 upon the new hire’s one-year anniversary with Lakeridge Health,” spokesperson Julie Dowdie told the Star.

Jones sent her two-page directive letters to the College of Nurses of Ontario and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario a day after Premier Doug Ford signalled they were being prepared.

She also requested reports from both regulatory colleges within two weeks detailing efforts on “how expeditiously applicants will be registered” to handle patients in Ontario.

It’s not clear how much faster doctors and nurses trained abroad can be checked out and brought on stream as experts warn the troubling situation in hospitals could grow worse with expected waves of COVID and the flu in the fall and winter.

The two colleges could not immediately be reached for comment on the letters from Jones.