What the shortage of children’s Tylenol says about this wave of COVID-19

Instead, experts look for COVID in our sewage and rely on people self-reporting rapid test results.

That’s why Banerji dismisses Public Health Ontario COVID case data. It currently indicates children five to 11 have the lowest rate of infection of any age group.

“They’re not really measuring it,” she said. “People are getting infected, but we don’t know to what degree.”

Jen Belcher, vice-president of strategic initiatives and member relations for the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA), said resurging viral infections, including COVID, have likely led to increased demand for over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and Advil.

“Now that we have dropped public health precautious that helped limit spread, we’ve seen a return of the common cold, influenza,” Belcher said. “We haven’t been in contact with people in quite some time, so our natural immunity has waned.”

According to the OPA, children’s Tylenol has been in short supply in Canada for months, partly because the pharmaceutical companies are dealing with supply chain woes, such as a lack of availability of certain drug components, as well as labour shortages from warehouse outbreaks and resignations.

In a statement to Simcoe.com last month, Johnson & Johnson, maker of children’s Tylenol, said it was working to meet the increased demand.

“We continue to experience increased consumer-driven demand with certain products and markets. We are taking all possible measures to ensure product availability.”

The company did not respond to a request for an update from the Star this week.

Belcher said the lack of children’s Tylenol is affecting parents across the country.

“Uncontrolled fever, especially in younger children, can be medically dangerous,” she said.

“And the shortage can lead to situations where parents who are unaware of the danger try may turn to adult products and use them inappropriately for a child.”

Belcher cautioned any parent considering this to first consult their health-care provider.

“It’s important to get quality information from someone who knows your child, rather than looking it up online and hoping or believing it applies to your situation.”

Ben Cohen is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @bcohenn