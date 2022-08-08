Masks won’t be mandatory in Ontario schools this fall

Naylor also noted the province has provided more than 100,000 HEPA units to help with ventilation in classrooms, and that every kindergarten class must have one.

Daily COVID self-screening is also recommended for all students, staff and visitors, and anyone who feels sick should stay home.

Boards should still track absence rates and report any spikes to local public health officials, Naylor wrote.

Lecce, speaking to reporters late last month, said rapid tests would continue and “we think it's important to build confidence to reduce risk in addition to the HEPA filter investments in addition to (school) staff” and he encouraged those working in schools to get their second booster shot.

“They're now eligible for that so we can all take steps individually,” Lecce said.

At that time, Lecce also said negotiations with all education unions continue and that school will start on time in September and that extracurricular clubs and sports must be offered.

He said after more than two years of the pandemic, parents will have “little tolerance” for any disruptions to their children’s education.

“I believe after two years of great difficulty, the right thing to do is to ensure (students return) to normal and to the full student experience, which includes clubs and extracurriculars, and so we are signalling our clear intent to have those services, those experiences, restored, and to support children,” Lecce said.

Extracurriculars, however, are voluntary. Unions have not signalled that teachers would refuse to do them this fall but said it is up to individuals to decide.

Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, has told the Star her union has not planned any job action and teachers are free to run extracurricular activities.

After-school clubs and sports are “part of what they love about their job, but they have to decide what they’re going to be able to do, and delivering the curriculum is the number-one job,” she told the Star.

All education union contracts expire at the end of August, and bargaining continues.

Even if new agreements aren’t reached by the start of the school year — past bargaining has showed they typically are not reached until much later — that does not mean there will be immediate job action or that a strike would be called.

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy