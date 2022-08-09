Fourth COVID vaccine doses aren’t making it into arms in these GTA neighbourhoods

Angela Carter, executive director of the Roots Community Services in Brampton, noted that many of her constituents find messaging from officials around whether or not to take a fourth dose lacks consistency.

“There’s no mandate to take it,” she said.

“How many people are really going to go and take it if they don’t see the need, and especially if they were hesitant to take it in the first place? If you look at Peel, you’ll see that the first and second doses are pretty high. We did a lot of work to get the first and second dose really high. After that, a lot have said, ‘Hey, I’ve done it. I’m not sure I want to go any further until more information comes out.’”

When it comes to the lowest fourth-dose uptake in the GTA, three Brampton forward sortation areas (the first three characters in postal codes) at the north end of the city are at the top of the list: L6P, where just 2.4 per cent of eligible residents have received a fourth dose; L7A, where the fourth-dose vaccination rate sits at 2.7 per cent; and L6R, where 3.5 per cent of eligible residents have gotten a fourth shot. L7A, which is located west of Hurontario and north of Bovaird Drive West, had some of the highest test positivity rates for COVID in Brampton during the second wave.

In the city of Toronto, the M3N forward sortation area, which includes the Black Creek and Jane and Finch neighbourhoods, has the lowest fourth-dose rate, with just 4.3 per cent. This area has seen consistent challenges throughout the pandemic concerning both access to vaccinations and testing as well as vaccine uptake.

This is followed by M9V, which includes the neighbourhoods of Thistletown, Smithfield and Mt. Olive north of Rexdale, with just 4.5 per cent of eligible residents having received a fourth dose to date.

In an email to the Star, Toronto Public Health said it continues to address barriers through an “equity-focused, hyper-local mobile strategy, providing accessible and convenient vaccination opportunities to residents in places where they live, work and play.”

It said residents can get their shots at any of the five City of Toronto immunization clinics, more than 525 pharmacies, primary-care offices and pop-up and mobile clinics, including at schools.

Immunization opportunities are also being offered at community venues and events (eg. shopping malls and libraries), most recently at summer festivals and events, and mobile clinics in the community, including offering hyper-local COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in Toronto’s northwest neighbourhoods.

Farwa Ladha, national co-ordinator of the Canadian Muslim COVID-19 Task Force, said she believes the lower uptake is due to several factors, including a decrease in government and public health messaging with respect to vaccinations, boosters and community-based clinics; summer pandemic fatigue; and a desire by some to wait until the fall to get their Omicron-specific vaccine.

As for what can be done about it, Ladha said she doesn’t think that what worked when vaccines were first being rolled out in January of last year will work again. Instead, she is advocating for a more holistic health-care approach, involving primary-care providers and ensuring that the millions of Canadians who don’t have a family doctor get one.

“Many people, not just here in Toronto but across the province, across the country, are behind literally and figuratively over the pandemic, with respect to their general care, appointments, cancer screenings, testing, surgeries,” she said. “We have to take the approach of engaging all of these people and advising them to go see their family doctor and make sure they haven’t missed out on their health checkups. That’s where these conversations around vaccinations, not just for COVID-19, but other routine vaccinations as well (will be).”

Kenyon Wallace is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @KenyonWallace or reach him via email: kwallace@thestar.ca