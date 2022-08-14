'Please pass this along': Major recalls at Costco, Walmart and Dollarama involving tablets, hydrogen peroxide and paddleboards trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

Drowning hazards, undeclared substances and contamination.

These are the reasons behind the recently-announced massive batch of recalls impacting some of Canada's big-name stores.

Surf 9 LLC is recalling the Body Glove Tandem Inflatable 2-Person Paddleboard (Costco Item 2622049) sold at a Costco warehouse or on Costco.ca between March 20th, 2022 and July 27th, 2022, due to glue separating at the seams, which can lead to the Inflatable Paddleboard deflating unexpectedly, "posing a drowning hazard," Costco said in its recall notice.

Surf 9 LLC has received multiple reports of Inflatable Paddleboards deflating unexpectedly.

If you have the Inflatable Paddleboard in your possession, "please immediately stop using it," Costco said.

You may return the Inflatable Paddleboard to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund or, for more information, please contact Surf9 Customer Service at 1-866-696–9257 or email customerservice3@surf9.com

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this information along to anyone to whom the Inflatable Paddleboard may have been given," Costco added.

Meanwhile, certain Hydrogen Peroxide sold at Dollarama is being recalled to du an undeclared substance — the presence of isopropyl alcohol — in affected lots.

"Stop using the products listed," Health Canada said in its warning. "Consult your health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns, and for advice on which health products are best for you and your family."