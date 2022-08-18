The Bay reinvents itself with … Zellers? Why Hudson’s Bay is resurrecting the beloved discount store

The number of department store locations in the U.S. has dropped by nearly 27 per cent since 2013, and is expected to drop another 25 per cent by 2025. In 2020 alone, a record number of department stores went bankrupt in the span of months.

“HBC already owns the brand, and they’ve got plenty of retail space. They’re seeing if they can turn some heads with this play,” said Winder.

But Zellers’ reintroduction likely won’t become a major element of the Bay’s reinvention, Winder said. Consumers that once shopped at Zellers for low-cost items now have a variety of other options to choose from. Those in search of cheap coffee makers can find them at Amazon, Walmart, Dollarama or Facebook Marketplace.

“A lot of Canadians think favourably of Zellers. It brings back childhood memories of shopping there with your parents. But once you get over that, what’s a new Zellers going to do for you? Everything I once needed from Zellers I can now buy anywhere else,” said Winder.

“It will pull in a bit of interest, but it won’t turn into a major business opportunity.”

More likely, Winder said, is that HBC’s resurrection of Zellers is part of a strategy to protect the trademark brand.

Last year, the company filed a lawsuit against a Quebec family that opened a store using the name “Zellers.”

The Moniz family, which has filed several recent trademark applications for names like Zellers Inc., Zellers Convenience Store Inc., and Zellers Restaurant Inc., argued they had the right to use the Zellers name after HBC failed renew the trademark.

But in a statement of claim filed last fall, HBC accused the Moniz family of trademark infringement in a bid to hold exclusive rights to the Zellers brand.

“A big part of what HBC is doing now is likely to defend their trademark,” said Winder.

“For Zellers to really say, ‘This is ours,’ they have to show that they’re using it.”

With files from The Canadian Press

