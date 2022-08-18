Air Canada traffic approaching 2019 traffic levels, CEO says

Air Canada CEO and president Michael Rousseau sent an email to customers Wednesday night saying traffic levels are nearly back to 2019’s pre-pandemic levels.

Rousseau said in the email that traffic volumes have increased to approximately 80 per cent of the customers carried in 2019.

He continued with a number of statistics, offering context to the airline’s recent string of cancellations, delays and baggage losses.

The statistics highlighted in the message to Air Canada customers include: