A summer of reckoning: Saddled with pandemic debt, one in six small businesses are considering closing, study finds

Compared to other businesses, small companies bore the brunt of the pandemic and many are now in trouble as they struggle to regain their footing, said retail analyst Bruce Winder.

"They were closed while some of the big box stores were allowed to stay open and were used as the optical demonstration that the government was shutting things down," he said.

Small business bankruptcy numbers were at a two-year high in March, with 318 small business insolvencies reported that month, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy. But the CFIB said the figures do not show the full extent of small business closures across the country, noting many owners simply stop operating instead of proceeding with the bankruptcy process.

In uptown Toronto at Eisenberg Sandwiches, owner Boaz Rachamim says inflation, especially rising gas prices, has impacted his business’s post-pandemic recovery. His costs are increasing, but he’s worried about raising menu prices and possibly turning away customers.

"Maybe they don’t have unlimited dollars to spend an extra eight or nine per cent per order," said Rachamim, who opened the business last year. "That’s been a challenge for the last few months."

James Rilett, central Canada vice-president at Restaurants Canada, said though most consumers feel comfortable returning to in-person dining, many are eating out less often to rein in expenses due to the rising cost of living.

Many restaurants that experienced high debt loads during the pandemic are now facing slower sales. "We have a double whammy," said Rilett.

According to the CFIB report, nearly three-quarters of small businesses took on extra debt as a result of the pandemic. Of all 2,275 businesses surveyed in June, 40 per cent hadn’t repaid anything yet, "presumably because they’re not in a solid enough financial position to do so," the report stated.

This summer’s nationwide labour shortage is also deeply hurting the restaurant industry in what was supposed to be a period of recovery, said Rilett, noting many establishments have been forced to reduce their hours or close certain days of the week due to staff shortages.

The lack of skilled and unskilled labour were the top two factors preventing businesses from returning to normal, pre-pandemic sale and production levels, the CFIB report found.

Approximately 52 per cent of enterprises reported a skilled labour shortage in June, while 39 per cent said there was a shortage of unskilled or semi-skilled workers.

The CFIB report is calling on the federal government to increase the forgivable portion of the Canada Emergency Business Account loan to at least 50 per cent. Currently, the loan forgiveness rate is 33 per cent (up to $20,000), if the balance is paid on or before Dec. 31, 2023.

"Given the current situation with inflation and the supply chain challenges, governments have to pay attention to keep the costs of doing business affordable in Canada," said Gaudreault.

While the request to increase loan forgiveness for small businesses is a "fair ask," the government should exercise due diligence if they roll out any new support, said Winder, noting there is little appetite for that given the lack of financial aid available for individuals.

"Some businesses might be heading toward the exit no matter what and to throw good money after bad money doesn’t make sense," he said.

"I know that sounds ruthless and less democratic, but you really have to look at each business individually and determine whether there they are going to be a going concern or not."

