No Ontario hospital patients will be moved to nursing homes without consent, long-term care minister says

Dr. Adil Shamji, a former emergency room physician who was elected the Liberal MPP for Don Valley East in the June 2 provincial election, said the legislation comes with almost one-third of Ontario’s 626 nursing homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in residents and staff.

"We have staffing shortages that are even more acute in long-term care than they are in acute care (hospitals)," he told reporters.

"We’re asking seniors to jump out of the frying pan and into the fire by forcibly sending them to long-term care."

Calandra said the plan could free up hospital beds if suitable long-term-care homes with appropriate supports, such as dialysis or dementia care, can be found for patients on an interim basis until a bed opens up in their preferred long-term-care facility.

Without the legislation, the moves would not be as likely to happen, he added.

"It allows us to continue conversations (about moving a hospital patient to long-term care) that would otherwise have been stopped," he added. "What are their preferred homes? If that’s not available, what are the moves that might be around that area?" Calandra said.

"We’ll be working with residents’ councils, family clinicians, hospitals and residents to ensure that the regulations, in fact, keep residents as close to their homes of choice as possible, and close to their family, friends and spouses."

Seniors seeking a long-term bed, often with the help of their families, fill out forms naming several nursing homes where they would prefer to live. Waits can take weeks or months. When a bed in one of their preferred homes opens up, they are offered a room.

