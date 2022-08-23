‘A gross miscarriage of justice’: Soleiman Faqiri’s family devastated by OPP decision not to lay criminal charges in 2016 jail death

For the third time, police have decided not to lay charges in the 2016 death of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill Ajax man in crisis who was severely beaten, restrained and pepper-sprayed by correctional officers in an Ontario jail.

“Every time news such as this comes out, it’s as if Soleiman dies again,” said Yusuf Faqiri, Soleiman’s older brother, in an interview with the Star Tuesday. “The trauma that my family has lived through from this violent beating death continues. It’s as if it was yesterday.”

In a February email obtained by the Star, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wrote to the Faqiri family that its latest review into Soleiman’s death once again found no evidence that a crime had been committed.

“Our review did not change our prior investigative conclusions,” wrote the OPP. “This is because there remains insufficient evidence to form the requisite grounds to believe a criminal offence has been committed by an individual or a group.”

The review was spurred by a report last year from Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Pollanen, which found Soleiman’s death was caused by correctional officers beating him, pepper spraying him and restraining him face-down in the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont.

In a statement to the Star, acting sergeant Erin Cranton, spokesperson for the OPP, said the police service “carefully considered” Pollanen’s report in its review of the case but that, ultimately, it did not alter the OPP’s earlier decision to avoid pressing charges.

Cranton said it would be “inappropriate to comment further at this time,” as doing so might affect the “integrity” of any further legal processes, including an upcoming coroner’s inquest.

“The OPP sincerely sympathize with the Faqiri family as they have suffered great personal loss,” she said.

The Faqiri family characterizes the OPP decision as “a gross miscarriage of justice,” as incomprehensible as it is reprehensible, to them.

Yusuf told the Star he can’t understand the decision. “What more evidence would (the OPP) need to press criminal charges against the guards?” he asked.