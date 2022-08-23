How did misinformation feed the myth that COVID vaccines killed hundreds of Canadians?

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can subscribe at thestar.com/subscribingmatters.

Guest: Alex Boyd, Toronto Star journalist

While there are many reasons including equity and access issues that can prevent someone from getting a vaccine, some have chosen not to because of the myth that COVID-19 vaccines have led to hundreds of deaths in Canada and abroad. If billions of vaccine doses have been administered around the world, how did some people end up taking the view a vaccine could kill them and data proved it? How did misinformation that COVID-19 vaccines are killing people take root and end up becoming one of the biggest dividing lines in Canada?

This episode was produced by Saba Eitizaz, Brian Bradley and Paulo Marques