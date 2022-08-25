CNE food vendors shut down for failing health inspections allowed to reopen

Two CNE food vendors who were forced to close down because of DineSafe infractions have reopened after passing re-inspection Tuesday, said Toronto Public Health.

The city conducted 240 food safety inspections at the CNE on opening day.

Two locations, Maple Lodge Farms, and Zabiha Halal, were closed “due to permitting a health hazard,” on Monday according to public health.

Infractions for both vendors included maintaining their food premise in a manner permitting a “health hazard,” failing to provide hand washing stations with adequate supplies, and failing to provide hot and cold running water in utensil washing areas.