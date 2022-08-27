Two kinds of ‘bivalent’ COVID vaccines are coming. Which cocktail should you count on?

“We thank the Government of Canada for their trust in our mRNA technology and our next-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccine platform,” company CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a release. “As we have seen throughout this pandemic, the Government of Canada continues to take important steps in preparing for the winter season and protecting its people against Omicron.”

But as quickly as vaccine makers have raced to create new versions of their shots, the virus has arguably moved even faster. This spring, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration experts took a look at the new variants that were beginning to overwhelm case counts and asked Moderna and Pfizer to go back to the drawing board and work on a dose tailored to the more recent Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5.

Despite a shorter amount of time in development compared to the early Omicron version, both Moderna and Pfizer applied for U.S. authorization this week for this even more updated booster shot.

Canada is also eyeing those, though it’s not clear how quickly the federal government would be able to get its hands on the new shots.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson said the federal government has reached out to both Pfizer and Moderna about filing for authorization as soon as possible, and “is awaiting confirmation on their plans, including submission timelines.”

So does it make sense to follow the British strategy and push out the original Omicron shots as fast as possible, or wait for the updated shots the Americans are pushing for?

“There’s that saying, ‘perfection is the enemy of good,’ ” says Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious diseases physician with McMaster University.

There are still big question marks about both vaccines, he points out. Both have been studied in labs and judged on how well they spur the production of antibodies, but we don’t yet how much more protection they’ll give the general population, at least until data from the United Kingdom starts rolling in, though more antibodies likely bodes well, he says.

Manufacturing and distribution are again poised to face bottlenecks this fall, and likely even more so for the BA.4 and BA.5 shots that haven’t been in production as long.

“So I think either option is not unreasonable, but recognizing that the BA.1 option is probably the most feasible,” Chagla says.

According to the British regulator, the shot generated a strong immune response against Omicron and the original virus — and even a “good” immune response to newer variants such as BA.4 and BA.5, despite not being designed for them — and had similarly mild side effects to the old Moderna vaccine.

“This bivalent vaccine gives us a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” Dr. June Raine, the U.K. regulator’s chief executive, said in a release.

In an email, a spokesperson for Moderna said the first participants in a late-stage trial of its BA.4 and BA.5 booster were dosed in early August, and the company will continue to “maintain a dialogue” with governments and health authorities about this and future booster candidates, the spokesperson said.

However, the Omicron booster is the “lead candidate for the fall booster season,” given its potential to provide more wide-ranging immunity against the variants.

We’re moving into a year in which we could learn a lot about the future of vaccination, Chagla says. The mRNA technology that was first used in the first widely available COVID vaccines has long been considered promising because the basic formula can be updated more quickly than more traditional types of making vaccines, and in the coming months we’ll find out how well these new, tweaked vaccines actually work, he says.

Even though the eventual winning COVID vaccines could come from the nasal vaccines or pan-coronavirus shots under development that could ward off the virus more broadly, mRNA technology still has huge promise, he says.

It’s a lesson that will have implications for how the technology is used for other types of vaccine and medical technologies, he says.

“It is a strategy we need to learn about in the context of this being a rapid platform to develop vaccines,” he says. “Is it really that proof of principle of how flexible this technology can be, and what the implications are of it.”

Alex Boyd is a Calgary-based reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @alex_n_boyd