'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls at Canadian Tire, Costco, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond involving electronics, blinds and swings trigger Health Canada warnings to shoppers

Health Canada is warning shoppers at some of the country's big-name stores about certain products under recall due to serious hazards discovered.
One recall involves 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing (models 4M-005, 1026, and 1037) and RockaRoo Baby Rocker (model 4M-012) sold at Canadian Tire.
"When the swing or rocker is not in use, its restraint straps can dangle below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing a strangulation hazard," Health Canada said in its recall warning. "This issue does not present a hazard to infants placed in the seat of either product"
As of August 9, 2022, the company has received no reports of strangulation in Canada, and no reports of injuries. But, in the U.S., where the product has been sold on Amazon and BuyBuy Baby as well, 4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
"Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled products and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access," Health Canada warns. "Consumers who have a recalled swing or rocker should register for the recall via 4moms recall registration website or by phone. 4moms will then send a strap fastener to consumers, with instructions for installation. Consumers who have infants who can crawl, stop using the products and place them in an area where children cannot access it until the strap fastener is installed."
The company reported that approximately 77,700 units of MamaRoos and 10,000 RockaRoos were imported into Canada and approximately 2 million MamaRoos and 220,000 RockaRoos were sold in the United States.
Another Canadian Tire recall involves the For Living 1” Light Filtering Cordless Blinds, assorted white, varying in sizes.
"Health Canada has determined that the recalled blinds do not meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations and pose strangulation and choking hazards. The design of the product does not properly address the hazards of exposed operating cords, which can create loops," Health Canada said. "Young children may pull looped cords around their neck, or become entangled in the cords, causing a strangulation hazard. The product can also release small parts that present a choking hazard to young children."
The company reported that approximately 110,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from May 2021 to July 2022.
As of August 2, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injury in Canada.
Consumers should "immediately stop using" the recalled products and return them to a local Canadian Tire location for exchange or refund, the Health Canada warning states.
For more information, consumers can contact Canadian Tire by telephone toll-free at 1- 800-387-8803 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.
A third recall involves a 1 inch PVC slated blinds in varying sizes ranging from 18 to 72 inches wide, and 42, 48, 64 or 72 inches long in White, Alabaster, Black, Woodtone and Grey that were custom ordered online and sold at Bed Bath and Beyond.
Children can become entangled in blind cords, which can quickly lead to strangulation and even death. Health Canada recommends cordless window coverings. For more information on the hazard, see Blind Cord Safety.
As of August 22, 2022 the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the product and keep all of the cords away from children," Health Canada said in its warning.
For more information, consumers can contact Bed, Bath and Beyond by telephone toll-free at 1-800-462-3966, 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. (ET) or by email.
Finally, Costco has issued an "important notice" regarding the Samsung Soundbar HW-Q67CB/ZC (Costco item #2336700) as there is a potential issues regarding connectivity.
"If you are dissatisfied with the quality of the product you purchased between May 1, 2022 and August 18, 2022 at one of our warehouses and/or on Costco.ca, please return it to your local Costco warehouse for a full refund during your next visit," Costco Canada said on its recalls/notices page online.
This Costco notice comes just two weeks after Surf 9 LLC recalled the Body Glove Tandem Inflatable 2-Person Paddleboard (Costco Item 2622049) sold at a Costco warehouse or on Costco.ca between March 20th, 2022 and July 27th, 2022, due to glue separating at the seams, which can lead to the Inflatable Paddleboard deflating unexpectedly, "posing a drowning hazard," Costco said in its recall notice.
