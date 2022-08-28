'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls at Canadian Tire, Costco, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond involving electronics, blinds and swings trigger Health Canada warnings to shoppers

The company reported that approximately 110,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from May 2021 to July 2022.

As of August 2, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injury in Canada.

Consumers should "immediately stop using" the recalled products and return them to a local Canadian Tire location for exchange or refund, the Health Canada warning states.

For more information, consumers can contact Canadian Tire by telephone toll-free at 1- 800-387-8803 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST, and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

A third recall involves a 1 inch PVC slated blinds in varying sizes ranging from 18 to 72 inches wide, and 42, 48, 64 or 72 inches long in White, Alabaster, Black, Woodtone and Grey that were custom ordered online and sold at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Children can become entangled in blind cords, which can quickly lead to strangulation and even death. Health Canada recommends cordless window coverings. For more information on the hazard, see Blind Cord Safety.

As of August 22, 2022 the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the product and keep all of the cords away from children," Health Canada said in its warning.

For more information, consumers can contact Bed, Bath and Beyond by telephone toll-free at 1-800-462-3966, 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. (ET) or by email.

Finally, Costco has issued an "important notice" regarding the Samsung Soundbar HW-Q67CB/ZC (Costco item #2336700) as there is a potential issues regarding connectivity.

"If you are dissatisfied with the quality of the product you purchased between May 1, 2022 and August 18, 2022 at one of our warehouses and/or on Costco.ca, please return it to your local Costco warehouse for a full refund during your next visit," Costco Canada said on its recalls/notices page online.

This Costco notice comes just two weeks after Surf 9 LLC recalled the Body Glove Tandem Inflatable 2-Person Paddleboard (Costco Item 2622049) sold at a Costco warehouse or on Costco.ca between March 20th, 2022 and July 27th, 2022, due to glue separating at the seams, which can lead to the Inflatable Paddleboard deflating unexpectedly, "posing a drowning hazard," Costco said in its recall notice.

