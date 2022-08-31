'Throw them out': Massive recall of certain cold cuts sold at Metro, Food Basics, FreshCo, Sobeys, Longo's, IGA, Safeway and other grocery stores triggers allergy warning to shoppers in Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning shoppers about a major recall of cold cuts impacting some of the country's big-name stores.

The product includes a variety of cold cuts; Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio – Prosciutto Cotto, Capocollo, Mortadella.

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label, the CFIA said.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive," the CFIA said in its food recall warning. "Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."

The CFIA said consuming said products if one is allergic "may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction."

Despite multiple emails and requests for comment, Loblaw Companies Limited hasn't said whether the cold cuts were sold at any of its banner stores.

But, other companies confirmed the product was sold at numerous grocery stores across the country.

“I can confirm that Longo’s was impacted by this recall and removed all affected product from our shelves on the date of recall on Friday, August 19th," a Longo's spokesperson said.