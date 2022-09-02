'Removing them from our stores': Major recall at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls involving certain chairs triggers Health Canada warning after falls and injuries reported

Health Canada is warning shoppers at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls who bought certain chairs to "immediately stop using" them as people are suffering a number of falls and injuries.

The recall involves the Steel Hanging Chair sold in yellow, green and grey colours at HomeSense, Winners and Marshalls stores (Green Steel Hanging Chair, style number Y9163 and TJX type number 158334, Grey Steel Hanging Chair, style number Y9163 and TJX style number 158338, Yellow Steel Hanging Chair, style number Y9162 and TJX style number 158333).

The TJX Style Number can be found on the price ticket or customer receipt.

The chain and poles for the hanging chairs can snap when sat on, posing a fall hazard, according to Health Canada.

"At Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls, our customers are our top priority and the quality and safety of the products we sell are important to us. We can confirm that we are aware of the recalled product(s) and have initiated the process of removing (them) from our stores," TJX spokesperson Sheila Magro.

TJX Companies owns all three stores in Canada.

As of July 29, the company has received four reports of incidents in Canada, including three reports of falls, and no report of injuries.

In the United States, the company has received 24 reports of the chairs tipping or falling over, or breaking at the hook or chain, including 16 reports resulting in injuries such as aches and pains, bruises, and a mild concussion.