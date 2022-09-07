Have you tried to double cup at Tim Hortons lately? It's going to cost you

"Double cupping" at Tim Hortons now comes with a price.

While the giant chain stopped the practice of double-cupping nearly two years ago — opting instead to offer customers a recyclable cardboard sleeve for their hot drinks — the general policy was to provide customers with a double cup if they declined the sleeve.

That all changed Aug. 24, when the company announced there will now be a 10-cent charge (plus applicable taxes) if you want to double-cup your beverage.

Customers will notice this digital signage at many Tim Hortons drive-thrus (the photo below was taken Sept. 1 in Oakville):

Tim Hortons announced back in the fall of 2020 that the move to sleeves was expected to eliminate the unnecessary use of more than 200 million cups per year.

Tim Hortons cardboard coffee sleeves are manufactured from 100 per cent recycled material and are 100 per cent recyclable, the company said in a news release.

"Most wouldn't know the incredible benefit we can offer to Canada's environment if they accept a hot coffee sleeve instead of a second cup," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, back in 2020.

Many customers, including Lorna Sheppsin, have lauded the switch to sleeves as an environmentally-friendly and better alternative.

Others however, say the double cup offers an option to "split" the drink with another person and that the sleeve isn't big enough at times to protect the hand(s) from hot beverages.