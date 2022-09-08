Bruce Arthur: Surging angry, dangerous Canadians have no arguments, so they can’t be argued away

Anger stalks the land, and Canada is finally talking about it. You could blame the pandemic, but as with just about everything, the pandemic exacerbated existing conditions. The seeds were already in the ground.

But we need to remember something: a great deal of the current anger in this country is based on grievances that aren’t real. We can glaze over the use of “conspiracy theories” or “misinformation” as a catch-all descriptor, but we’re talking about people being angry over largely imaginary problems. A lot of it isn’t based in the real world at all.

“In a sense, it doesn’t matter if the thing that people are angry about is real or not,” says Amarnath Amarasingam, an assistant professor at Queen’s University who specializes in the study of extremism. “If people believe it to be true, then it is true in its consequences. But because the cause and effect is so convoluted, there’s no real way to argue in a way that’s satisfactory to them, because they didn’t necessarily get there rationally. And so they’re not going to be walked back rationally. It’s an emotional response.”

It’s important to talk about all this, because the steam hisses everywhere. The man who confronted Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta; what happened to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in Peterborough in May. The man who drove into Rideau Hall with a gun in 2020; the campaign of harassment against certain journalists, especially female journalists and journalists of colour. The harassment of a restaurant in P.E.I., an attack on a pharmacist in Kitchener, violent threats against cabinet ministers and local councillors alike. As Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien told me in May, “the level of vitriolic sort of hatred that we see has really been exacerbated. People have all this anger, and they don’t really know where to direct it.”

It’s not sweeping society as a whole, but it doesn’t take many people to become disruptive, or violent. So we talk sternly — including, in regards to threats against media, words from the Prime Minister — about how the police must do better, and many of your eyebrow-arching conservative contrarians are downplaying it, or pretending to explain it, or simply encouraging it, each according to their priors, or their business model.

The convoy remains the best catch-all for this phenomenon: an anti-vaccine, anti-government, anti-media vehicle filled with sovereign-citizen ideas and the threat of violence. Every revelation that comes out only reinforces the case.

But the anger that has been inculcated, largely in conservative and far-right circles, is so often based on nothing at all. The anti-vaccine movement is the most obvious example: Vaccines have been a remarkable success in curbing the pandemic and in protecting both citizens and societies. The verifiable, objective, and real-world data is clear, in country after country. They’re not perfect, they’re not forever, and they didn’t end the pandemic by themselves. (Boosters were close, until Omicron arrived.) But vaccines are remarkably safe, and keep people far safer than the alternative. The anger involving vaccines is almost wholly irrational.

The only way to explain it empathetically is that the pandemic was a traumatic event, and that made it an easy vehicle for the anger that is bubbling up. But that anger has been packaged in with other similar grievances, and it has been encouraged by significant actors in the Conservative Party, even as more reasonable members like leadership candidate Scott Aitchison try to hold the party to reality.

It’s been a doomed attempt. Whatever real grievances exist, they are being subsumed under a sea of imaginary ones.

And that was predictable, too. It was similar when Canadian conservatives fearmongered over a voluntary non-binding motion to study Islamophobia, or a voluntary non-binding agreement on immigration, or more recently, over the World Economic Forum. When the world changes in ways that make people uncomfortable, some people look for answers, and for someone to blame. A doctor wore a mask on TVO’s “The Agenda” the other night, and several conservative pundits decided that was an opening in their own culture wars. Lost in all of it was the fact that masks help against COVID. It’s not arguable, but people argue anyway.