Operation London Bridge: What happens in Canada now that Queen Elizabeth II has died

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” tweeted Truss on Thursday.

Truss was appointed prime minister on Tuesday by the Queen while the monarch was at her summer home in Balmoral Castle.

The prime minister will then hold an audience with the new king, and at 6 p.m., POLITICO says King Charles will deliver a broadcast to the nation. Plans for a national moment of silence will be announced.

Details about the Queen’s funeral will be revealed by the Royal family and held 10 days following her death.

Prince Charles becomes the King of Canada automatically

When a sovereign dies, a proclamation is made by the Governor General at Parliament Hill about Canada’s new head of state.

As the Queen did in the event of her own father’s death, Charles will automatically become Canada’s head of state the moment his mother dies as dictated by Canadian law.

The monarchy system is similar to that of the U.S. presidential one, in the event a president dies, the vice-president immediately assumes the role upon his or her death.

The planning for what happens next in Canada is almost certain to include the offices of the lieutenant-governors, who serve as the Queen’s representatives in each of the provinces.

The day following the Queen’s death, key government figures will meet at St. James’ Palace to proclaim King Charles the new sovereign. The proclamation will then be read at St. James’ Palace and the Royal Exchange in the City of London confirming Charles new position as king.

What kind of plan is in place in Canada?

In response to a previous access to information request by the Star, Ottawa said the secretive plan was reserved for the eyes of cabinet ministers and senior advisors.

The office even refused to discuss whether bureaucrats have been meeting to discuss the topic. Asked for details about any committee established to oversee the planning, the Privy Council Office delayed its response, saying it needed four months to consult “other government institutions.”

The Star appealed the office’s decision to withhold all records to the information commissioner of Canada. But after a review, commission investigators deemed that the documents are indeed cabinet confidences that will be kept under wraps.

Documents obtained from the Canadian Heritage Department reveal that backroom planning for the Queen’s death has been underway for several years, with broad consultations that have included the Canadian Armed Forces, Rideau Hall, the Privy Council Office, Buckingham Palace and Canada’s High Commission in London.

The Privy Council Office has declined to comment on any of the planning, saying only that arrangements “concerning succession to the throne will be announced at an appropriate time” and conveying a wish for the Queen’s continued good health.

Rideau Hall, the home of the Governor General, was equally tight-lipped. “It will not be possible to share with you, at the present moment, details and the sequence of events pertaining to the death of Her Majesty the Queen,” said a spokesperson, Marie-Ève Létourneau.

“People don’t want to cast a lot of light on the subject because no one wants anyone to believe that the Queen is about to die,” the source said.

What is Operation Unicorn?

The plane “Operation Unicorn” reportedly concerns the repatriation of the Queen’s coffin. If the monarch dies in Scotland, where the Queen is currently resting at her summer home, POLITICO says “Operation Unicorn” will be activated in order to bring her to London, possibly by royal train.

The queen’s coffin will make its way to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster until her funeral.

Her coffin will be open to the public for 23 hours a day, says documents obtained by POLITICO.

What happened in Canada the last time a monarch died?

The death of the queen’s father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952 was the last time a reigning British monarch died.

Within an hour of the official announcement of the king’s death in London, notifications went out to the prime minister and cabinet officials in Ottawa. The CBC was quickly instructed to ensure that radio programs would “immediately be altered in a manner suitable for the occasion.” That meant no ads, only “appropriate” music, news and announcements.

Public Works was contacted to ensure flags were lowered to half-mast on federal buildings. Work was started on proclamations: one to announce the death of the king and another to mark the accession of the Queen. The senior judge of the Supreme Court and the prime minister took oaths of allegiance to the new monarch.

The Canadian representatives at the king’s funeral included the Canadian high commissioner, Vincent Massey, who was the incoming governor general, as well as the minister of national defence and the secretary of state for external affairs. Prime Minister Louis St.-Laurent did not attend the funeral.

A national day of mourning was declared and a ceremony held in Ottawa at the National War Memorial on the day of the funeral.

Experts expect some of those activities will take place in the wake of the Queen’s death, too.

– With files from Bruce Campion-Smith

