Queen Elizabeth II, the last of her kind, has died

She loved Canada, and Canada loved her back — gifts to Her Majesty over the years including a pair of trumpeter swans, a beloved mare from the RCMP, a 12-ton totem pole from Indigenous peoples, a sapphire-and-diamond brooch in the shape of snowflake for her Sapphire Jubilee.

She first toured Canada in 1951, was on hand to open the St. Lawrence Seaway in 1959, the Centennial celebrations in 1967, the Montreal Olympics in 1976, to sign Canada’s new constitution in 1982, even sent a son to boarding school here.

“I treasure my place in the life of Canada and my bond with Canadians everywhere,” she said of the country she visited more than any outside Britain.

Elizabeth lived long enough to receive — almost half a century apart — both Trudeaus as prime minister, father, Pierre, and son, Justin. The elder famously pirouetted behind her in London; the younger she had met several times as a baby.

“Very nice to see you again,” the Queen told Justin Trudeau, meeting him for the first time as PM in 2015.

For all her frumpy, grumpy image, Elizabeth had a way with a quip. “I am the last bastion of standards,” she told a former prime minister of New Zealand. “Oh, Philip, do shut up,” she once said to her rambling husband.

Various Canadian prime ministers vied, in their memoirs, to portray themselves as having held the sovereign’s special favour. It perhaps illustrates the Queen’s shrewdness that more than one thought he did.

“I was probably the one she knew the best,” said Jean Chrétien.

The two once laughed, he recalled, over a prank caller who got through to the Queen by telephone during the 1995 referendum campaign in Quebec when Chrétien was PM.

“I didn’t think you sounded quite like yourself,” Chrétien reported the Queen telling him. “But I thought, given all the duress you were under, you might have been drunk.”

For his part, Brian Mulroney recalled a Commonwealth meeting at which the leaders and Her Majesty discussed the excesses of media coverage in their home countries.

“Any objective observer would say that Prime Minister Mulroney has the most difficult time of all,” Mulroney reported her saying.

“I still savour that Buckingham Palace moment,” he crowed.

Still, no phrase turned by the Queen has turned out to be more enduring than when she called 1992 an annus horribilis for the sorrow and chaos it brought her world. It was an expression that could easily have been recycled over the decades to follow as various royals descended into sleaze, foolishness and the telling of mortifying palace tales.

Some observers saw harbingers of the monarchy’s end. One dubbed Her Majesty “Elizabeth the Last.”

But Elizabeth, as ever, endured. And in that constancy and propriety could be found the reason the British public found her indispensable.

The family embarrassments might have felled a lesser woman. But Elizabeth had the grit and indomitability of the war years. She rode out the upheavals, adapting to change when she saw it necessary, staying firmly fixed when she did not.

That tension between the world of her youth and the demands of modernity was never more visible than in the days after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, when Elizabeth seemed cold, distant and aloof as her people demanded the solace of her presence and a demonstration of grief.

Britons wanted her to live up to a promise she had made 40 years earlier, when in a 1957 speech she promised them her heart.

“I cannot lead you into battle, I do not give you law or administer justice, but I can do something else; I can give you my heart and devotion.”

It’s extraordinary to note that Elizabeth II took the throne just a few years after the Second World War and held it into the age of Netflix, whose portrayals of her life and family in “The Crown” humanized her even as the program essentially performed a dramatized autopsy on her reign and era.

Her final years were marked by her customary stoic public courage. Even as she watched grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, portray Buckingham Palace elders as callous, out-of-touch racists. Then, as she suffered the loss of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, the man she once called “her strength and stay.”

That Elizabeth II was an accidental monarch — a young woman who didn’t leave Britain until she was 20 — makes her seven-decade reignall the more remarkable.

Had the world unfolded as lines of succession dictated, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, born April 21, 1926, would have been a peripheral player in the royal scheme of things. A princess, but merely the daughter of the quiet-living Duke and Duchess of York.

It was the Duke’s older brother who was destined for the throne and his progeny who would become heirs.

For the first decade of her life, Lilibet, as she was called, lived a cosy, domesticated existence, more 19th-century than 20th. She and her sister, Margaret, younger by four years, were educated at home — a chintz-filled townhouse off London’s Piccadilly, not a palace — and socialized with family and aristocratic friends. They rarely, in fact, encountered anyone else.

Yet their first governess, Marion Crawford, would later write (and be duly ostracized by the family for her trouble) that the girls were fascinated by other children.

“They used to smile shyly at those they liked the look of. They would so have loved to speak to them and make friends, but this was never encouraged. I often thought it a pity.”

Though shy and self-contained, Lilibet was the sister with a temper, though as “Crawfie” reported, it was kept under control. As a child, the girl’s life ambition was simple: “to be a lady living in the country with lots of dogs and horses.”

That, of course, was before she learned at the end of 1936 that Uncle David — known more formally as king by his first name, Edward — intended to marry a twice-divorced American, Wallis Simpson, and would abdicate the throne in favour of her father.

By that decision, Elizabeth’s life was irrevocably changed.

“Does that mean you will have to be the next queen?” sister Margaret asked.

“Yes, someday,” Lilibet answered.

“Poor you,” said Margaret.

Lilibet’s mother, the Duchess of York, was also unhappy at the turn of events, calling the family’s move into the chilly confines of Buckingham Palace an “intolerable honour.”

Elizabeth’s future wasn’t of immediate concern to palace courtiers, so concentrated were they on shepherding her nerve-wracked father, King George VI, into his new role.

He was only 41. His daughter’s enthronement was surely decades off. He would have time to show his daughter the royal ropes once he’d grasped how to hold them himself. There would be time, too, for the girl to have a private life of her own before being ushered onto the public stage.

Besides, it was already apparent that the well-behaved Elizabeth — unlike her mischievous sister or disgraced uncle — had a strong character. As her grandmother, Queen Mary, once astutely wrote to a friend: “She will always know her own mind. There is something very steadfast and determined in her.”

Elizabeth’s education was stepped up. She was taught constitutional history (and the sovereign’s role therein) by the provost of Eton College, the elite boys school a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle.

But the Second World War would soon intervene in the heir’s preparation. Pressure to send the two girls to safety in Canada was famously rejected by their mother. “The girls will not leave unless I do. I will not leave unless the King does. And the King will not leave in any circumstances whatsoever.”

The war years were spent at Windsor, where Elizabeth was soon nursing a new passion in life beyond her dogs and horses. Attending a naval review when she was 13, she met Philip Mountbatten, the lanky, blond grandson of the exiled Prince Andrew of Greece. And the rest, romantically speaking, was history.

Philip was a strikingly self-confident 18-year-old, not, in fact, Greek, but German-Danish. A third cousin of Elizabeth, he, too, claimed ancestry from Queen Victoria, but was, as he once put it, “a princeling of no consequence” in the labyrinth of European royalty.

After an unsettled early life, he had wound up in England as plain Lt. Philip Mountbatten of the Royal Navy, dependent for a home, a surname and a future on his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

The King and Queen weren’t at first convinced that the stateless, virtually penniless Philip was suitable for their deeply conventional daughter. As for the palace functionaries, well, they were aghast at the prospect.

Long-time royal courtier Tommy Lascelles later wrote: “They felt he was rough, ill-mannered, uneducated and would probably not be faithful.”

Still, the bloodlines were right. And that was no small consideration.

While the war thundered on, there would be no question of anything more than a private understanding between the two. Princess Elizabeth joined the army’s Auxiliary Territorial Service, becoming No. 230873 Second Subaltern Windsor, while Philip served in the British navy.

Then, one jubilant day in May 1945, the conflict finally ended. Forty years later, the Queen would recall how, on VE-Day, she, Margaret and a group of friends escaped the palace to join the celebrations, the princesses pulling down their hats to cover their faces.

“We were terrified of being recognized,” she said. “We cheered the King and Queen on the balcony, then walked miles through the streets. I remember miles of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of them just swept up in a tide of happiness and relief.”

A year later, the King and Queen gave their blessing to the pair’s engagement and on Nov. 20, 1947, hours after Philip was made the Duke of Edinburgh, the two were married in Westminster Abbey. The ceremony and celebrations lifted — however briefly — the grey gloom of post-war Britain.

Though rumours of Philip’s infidelity surfaced from time to time in the early years, the marriage would prove a remarkably successful union of dissimilar but complementary personalities, ending only with Philip’s death in 2021 at age 99.

In 1948, Prince Charles, heir to the throne, was born, followed by Princess Anne in 1950, Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward four years later.

For several months after Charles’s birth, the couple lived in Malta, where Philip, still a serving officer, was stationed. The time there was a revelation for the princess. Just like any other wife, she was free to shop, eat in local restaurants, do exactly as she wanted — or do nothing at all. They were all firsts for her.

When the pair was summoned back to London to take up their share of royal engagements, a cousin, Pamela Hicks, bleakly remarked: “They’re putting the bird back in its cage.”

On Feb. 6, 1952, the couple was staying at a safari lodge in Kenya on the first leg of a planned five-month tour when word came that King George, suffering from lung cancer, had died in his sleep at age 56. Philip took his wife aside and gently broke the news.

According to Elizabeth’s long-time private secretary, Martin Charteris, the last time he saw the princess that day “she was wearing blue jeans, with windblown hair and looking wonderful.” The age of blue jeans was over.

The inevitable had arrived, but far sooner than expected. Elizabeth was only 25 and still at the start of her life as wife and mother. Prepared or not, the moment her father died she instantly became Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

“In a way, I didn’t have an apprenticeship,” she would later say. “My father died much too young. It was all very sudden, taking and making the best job you can. It was a question of just maturing into what you are doing accepting that here you are, and it’s your fate.”

Elizabeth would not be crowned for another year — not until June 2, 1953, in Westminster Abbey — but the second Elizabethan age officially commenced the day a grieving daughter flew home from Kenya and was promptly handed state papers to sign.

It was the start of a lifetime’s work and the new queen began as she intended to go on. Whichever residence she was at — Buckingham Palace, Windsor, Sandringham, Balmoral, even on the royal yacht Britannia — the papers, for her eyes only, would arrive every morning in the famous red boxes: cabinet papers and committee reports, parliament’s agenda in advance, copies of all Foreign Office and Commonwealth memoranda.

Those who assumed the young queen would merely scan them were in for a sharp shock. From the very start, Elizabeth did her homework relentlessly and expected government ministers to do the same.

This was the unseen backbone of the job. At Commonwealth conferences, leaders were always amazed (and flattered) by how aware she was of their diverse political and economic situations. No easy job, with 53 members, but she fastidiously kept track of them all. In the lengthy, contentious run-up to the 1982 repatriation of Canada’s constitution, for instance, she received weekly progress reports as legislation made its way through the Canadian Parliament.

“To most people, the Queen is known either for pomp and circumstance or as a woman who likes to take her dogs for walks,” her press secretary once told the Star. “Very few are aware of the 85 per cent in-between.”

Constitutionally, the Queen’s role was circumscribed: she could only advise, warn and consent. But as time passed, her breadth of knowledge of history and personalities made her invaluable to her prime ministers.

She met with her PMs every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and was said to have a less than cordial relationship with only one: Margaret Thatcher.

Elizabeth thought the policies of the Iron Lady lacked compassion and that Thatcher was particularly wrong-headed to oppose economic sanctions against South Africa’s apartheid regime. (When the Queen’s view was leaked to the London Sunday Times, it caused a furor.)

In a 1990s documentary on the monarch’s working life, Elizabeth described how her weekly meetings with PMs unfolded.

“They unburden themselves, tell one what’s going on. Sometimes one can help, one’s a sort of sponge. Occasionally, you can put your point of view, an angle they may not have thought of.”

She also enjoyed political gossip when it was passed on. Rab Butler, a Conservative cabinet minister in the 1950s, told one biographer that even in her early years, she was avidly curious about who was rising or falling in Parliament. “She was fascinated by the length one politician would go to secure his own advantage at the expense of another.”

Former prime minister Tony Blair once said that Elizabeth had a “shrewd and intuitive sense of politics.

If Elizabeth took smoothly to the behind-the-scenes working side of the monarchy, it was at the pomp and pageantry of royal life that she was flawless.

From the medieval splendour of her coronation — the Star likened it to a “gorgeous tableau torn out of the pages of history, through it all a small slender figure, surrounded by so many, yet so very much alone — to the yearly opening of Parliament, the Queen’s natural composure ensured that ancient rituals did not descend into anachronism.

Still, there were some aspects of her role that Elizabeth didn’t enjoy, not least of them the recording of her annual Christmas message. She tended to freeze up, her naturally high-pitched voice tightening into primness.

“The personality conveyed is that of a priggish schoolgirl,” snarked John Grigg, Lord Altrincham, in a controversial critique in 1957, the first year the message was televised. Branded a cad, he was slapped on the face in the streets for his temerity.

The Queen worked at lowering her voice, with only partial success, but she grew more comfortable with the TV camera.

Public walkabouts also presented a challenge, though Elizabeth understood their significance. “I have to be seen to be believed,” she once said. But she seemed to lack a natural empathy with ordinary people.

Her instinctive restraint made it difficult to chat with strangers, all while smiling and knowing the press photographers would be snapping away. And always there was the imperative to appear spellbound, either by her interlocutor, or the peculiar gifts with which she would be presented.

Elizabeth rarely faltered, though she once told a friend all that smiling made her jaw ache. Her personal reserve could be daunting. Even worldly sophisticates could be reduced to silence or babbling. Those who irked her would learn, via a long, cold stare, her ability with an unspoken put-down.

Privately and offstage, however, the Queen was said to glow with good nature, could be hilariously funny, and enjoyed mimicking those of high station. (Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie, were said to be among her best impressions.)

Among close friends, she and Philip bantered back and forth in the way of the long married. Once, on the royal yacht Britannia, when the ever-opinionated prince was sounding off in front of guests, Elizabeth reportedly turned to him and said: “Oh, Philip, do shut up! You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

One courtier said that “the woman I see is full of jokes and fun, is amusing and only too ready to laugh at anything, particularly herself. If only people could see her as she is.” But that was never to be.

Elizabeth was said to be happiest with her dogs and her horses, perhaps because they alone behaved naturally around her. In 2003, after an undercover tabloid reporter spent two undetected months as a royal footman, it was revealed that breakfast at the palace consisted of the Queen losing herself in the Racing Post, while Philip listened to a small and aging transistor radio.

She bred and raced thoroughbreds with considerable success and liked nothing better than to discuss them in detail. A former lady-in-waiting told biographer Sarah Bradford, “It really is hard work to sustain a conversation if you have no views about vets and flea collars.”

Perhaps it was Elizabeth’s way of keeping others from prying. “She may look grumpy in photos,” a friend once said. “But, in fact, she does smile a lot. I’ve seen her laugh until the tears ran down her face.”

In the 1990s, however, times of unrestrained laughter would be few and far between. In 1992, alone, bad news, challenges, bad behaviour, unhappy events fell like dominoes.

Daughter-in-law Diana engineered a book chronicling her unhappy marriage to an unfaithful Prince Charles. Photos were widely published of another daughter-in-law, Sarah, Duchess of York, Andrew’s wife, having her toes sucked by her “financial adviser.” There were taped telephone calls in which Prince Charles was graphically — some might say bizarrely — intimate with his then-mistress Camilla Parker Bowles.

There were increasingly insistent demands that the Queen start paying taxes and remove less-active royals from the public purse.

Then, to round it off, there was a pre-Christmas fire at her beloved Windsor Castle — the symbolism of which even stalwart royalists found hard to ignore.

Media derision was intense. Though directed more at the rest of the family than the Queen, she wasn’t spared. A former private secretary wrote, “If the Queen had taken half as much trouble about the rearing of her children as she has about the breeding of her horses, the royal family wouldn’t be in such a mess.”

In a year-end speech, Elizabeth lifted the veil that had long concealed her personal feelings. The audience was taken aback when, in a voice hoarse with stress, she proceeded to talk about the impact of the “annus horribilis.

“I am quite sure that most people try to do their jobs as best they can, even if the result is not always entirely successful. There can be no doubt that criticism is good for people, but scrutiny can be just as effective if it is made with a touch of gentleness, good humour and understanding.”

Within months, the Queen agreed to pay tax on her private wealth. She agreed to a pruning of the Civil List so that only members of the immediate family, not far-flung cousins, received public funding. And she agreed, with particular sadness, to give up the royal yacht.

But the harsh scrutiny of the royal family would resurface five years later. And this time with a vengeance.

In August 1997, the divorced but still widely adored Princess of Wales died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris, while the Queen and family — including Diana’s two young sons — were at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands.

There they remained, comforting 15-year-old William and 12-year-old Harry, and coming to terms with their apparently ambivalent feelings on the troubled, tragic Diana.

Whipped up by a frenzied media, the British public grew increasingly outraged at the absence of the Windsors from London. The Queen was especially pilloried for what was seen as a final heartless act of disrespect toward “the people’s princess.”

Staying in Scotland was a colossal misreading of the public mood. It took five long days before the prime minister’s office and her own courtiers could convince the Queen of the pressing need to return to London and offer a public display of mourning.

The night before the funeral, a contrite, disconsolate-looking Elizabeth appeared on television. She paid insightful tribute to Diana, whose charismatic humanity had been both a blessing and curse to the Royal Family.

“I, for one, think there are lessons to be drawn from Diana’s life and from the extraordinary and moving reaction to her death,” the Queen said.

There were, indeed, and the Queen seemed prepared to learn them. The government, in fact, insisted that the members of “The Firm” — as Philip always called the Royal Family — pull their royal act together and add a little more oblige to their noblesse.

The Windsors duly set up a Way Ahead committee composed of senior royals (Prince William joining when he turned 24) and their key advisers. The idea was to devise ways of being, or at least appearing to be, more in touch with ordinary people.

So it came to pass that, in 1998, the 72-year-old monarch hosted a cocktail party at Windsor Castle for a distinctly down-market set of invitees: the cast of the soap opera East Enders, a couple of rock groups, actress Joan Collins. Next, she visited a pub for the first time in her life, then a McDonald’s, smiling gamely for photographers.

To some, it was a burger joint too far. The institution may need modernizing, thundered royal biographer Anthony Holden, but that didn’t mean anyone wanted “pictures of the Queen at McDonald’s. It’s demeaning. We should either have a splendid monarchy or none at all.”

While that sounded like an intriguing proposition to critics, Elizabeth seemed to concur with Holden. She returned to her innately dignified modus operandi. She was a sovereign, after all, not a celebrity. She well understood what the 19th-century commentator Walter Bagehot meant when he warned the monarchy “not to let in daylight upon the magic.”

The institution would evolve in style and demeanour during the latter part of her reign. But not, if she could help it, too far or too fast.

In 2006, when the Queen turned 80, then-PM Tony Blair toasted her at a birthday banquet. “Deference may be inherited,” he said. “But affection is earned and the affection this country feels for you is real.”

It was a testament to how hard the century’s turn had been that it needed saying.

Elizabeth knew she did not have her mother’s maternal hand or Diana’s dazzling persona. But what she did have, never more so than in her later years, was a royally reassuring presence. She was as durable and dependable as some of her handbags.

Well into her 80s, she was still performing 500 public engagements a year, her discipline and stamina winning immense public respect. She became the first British monarch to visit Russia, the first to set foot on Irish soil since 1911.

She appeared in a cameo with Agent 007 in a spoof Bond mini-episode for the opening of the 2012 London Olympics.

As the Queen approached her 90th birthday, the American ambassador to Britain, Matthew Barzun, said: “Not only is the Queen the constant for this country, but for the rest of us.”

Yet as a person, she remained as enigmatic as ever.

When British actor Helen Mirren portrayed her in the 2006 film, “The Queen,” she described her as a conundrum. “She’s like the armchair that you have had forever and know every bit of — yet you know nothing of her at all.”

Recalling meetings with Elizabeth in the 1960s, British cabinet minister Barbara Castle paid tribute to the Queen’s “professionalism,” but noted that “as a woman, you felt as though she never relaxed for a moment. A bit of human frailty would have been welcome.”

As author Robert Lacey famously wrote, the Queen “preferred to keep the world at arm’s length.” And, ultimately, wasn’t that where Bagehot had suggested the Queen reside, and where the public actually wanted her? At dignified remove?

When the younger royals went off the deep end in such spectacular fashion through the ’90s and afterwards, it was the Queen’s single-minded dedication to keeping the lurching vessel afloat that saved the institution. Supported, as ever, if often ham-handedly, by Philip, the “inconsequential princeling.”

Until his death in 2021, the man Elizabeth had fallen in love with as a 13-year-old had spent his years walking three paces behind her. But in the ways that really mattered, he was by her side.

Theirs was a love match that became an enduring partnership, though in the family circle she deferred to him. Even in their old age, when Philip paid a compliment to Lilibet (as he always called her), her face was said to light up like a child’s.

At a 1997 lunch honouring their 50th wedding anniversary, Elizabeth publicly saluted her husband as “my foundation, quite simply my strength and stay all these years, and I owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or shall ever know.”

Only in her later years, notably after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, did Elizabeth seem to relax, engaging more enthusiastically with the public and smiling that wonderful, lustrous smile far more often.

By then, perhaps, she was confident the House of Windsor was safe. It had made the perilous crossing from the old world to the new century, with its dignity badly frayed, but at least intact.

New trials arose. The revelations about Prince Andrew and his disreputable — allegedly criminal — sexual misbehaviour alongside the late, disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

More significant was the departure from royal duties of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who would engage the one-woman amplification service of Oprah Winfrey to air allegations of racism in the Royal Family, cruelty toward Markle, and an unseemly preoccupation with the skin tone of the couple’s son Archie.

Again, the media had a field day. “Black Britons Know Why Meghan Markle Wants Out,” ran a headline in the New York Times.

The Queen seemed, more or less, to get it. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family,” she said. “I recognize the challenges that they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

For all that, Elizabeth II knew that her core purpose was continuity and that the first duty of every sovereign is, as biographer Robert Hardman wrote, “to ensure a safe handover to the next one.”

After she was gone, she knew, despite the trials of a wired world no predecessor knew, despite the missteps and sins, the antics and presumptions of her progeny and their partners, the throne would still be there for her heirs. There to reinvent as their own times, characters, events demanded.

She knew that she had not failed her ancestors, nor her successors. She had fulfilled the promise made on her 21st birthday in 1947, that “my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

She had done her duty.

