Why are our highest-risk kids behind on their COVID vaccines?

“We clearly need to do more education so families are better informed and are made aware that vaccines won’t make heart disease or diabetes or kidney or liver disease or any chronic medical condition worse,” Allen says. “This is a misconception we need to deal with.”

He says more efforts are needed to ensure parents and caregivers have a clear understanding of how vaccines work and their benefits.

“One of the comments we get from families is: ‘I know someone who got vaccinated and they still got COVID, so why bother?’” Allen says, adding that the message to parents “needs to be crystalized very clearly.”

“We need to say: Vaccines prevent mortality and vaccines prevent severe disease and hospitalization related to COVID, making it a milder disease. The key point is even if the vaccine doesn’t prevent you from getting COVID, if you are vaccinated, the infection is more likely to be mild.”

Dr. Peter Azzopardi, corporate chief and medical director of pediatrics at Scarborough Health Network (SHN), says many parents hesitant about the vaccine remain worried about its safety and still consider it “a new vaccine,” opting for a watch-and-wait approach as it gets rolled out to kids.

He hopes parents with questions will talk to a trusted health-care provider, including SHN’s VaxFacts Clinic, for information, especially as kids spend more time indoors this fall.

“Schools and daycares are areas that this virus loves to exploit in terms of spreading it from child to child and from family to family,” he says. “The number one best way to prevent severe illness from this virus is vaccination.

“The studies are robust, the have been careful, the doses are low, the side effects are less; all of those things that pediatricians are happy to see are being ticked off to make sure this vaccine is safe and yet still very effective in this age group.”

Dr. Latif Murji, physician lead for the VaxFacts Clinic, which offers free one-on-one phone conversations with a doctor about vaccines, says the ICES data shows immunization efforts for vulnerable kids are “falling short.”

“These are our highest-risk children and (vaccine) rates need to be much, much higher,” he says. “We need to do whatever it takes for parents to understand (vaccines) are really important safety measures. It can be a life-saving intervention for them.”

