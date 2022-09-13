Ontario not declaring holiday but will mark Monday as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

Canada to have federal holiday to mourn the Queen on Monday. That doesn't mean you'll have the day off work
The Government of Canada will have a federal holiday on Monday to observe the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll have the day off.
The Queen, Canada's former head of state, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. A funeral for the Queen is set to be held at Westminster Abbey in London, U.K., on Monday.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters at a press conference that the Government of Canada will have a federal holiday on the day of the Queen's funeral.
Federal government employees will have the day off, while federally regulated employers will not be required to offer workers paid leave, minister of labour Seamus O'Regan Jr. added on Twitter just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try to see we are aligned on this," Trudeau said at the conference.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a statement Tuesday afternoon that Ontario will have a Day of mourning, rather than a holiday.
"Ontario will mark September 19, 2022, as a provincial Day of Mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday. The people of Ontario may observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. on that day," said the Premier.
"This will give all Ontarians an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and her unrelenting commitment to service and duty. It also allows students to be in school learning about the many contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario, Canada, and the entire Commonwealth, as well as the accession of King Charles III.
We encourage all Ontarians to use this day to honour Her Majesty and pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy she leaves behind."
Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, released a statement on Tuesday asking Ontario not to declare Monday a statutory paid holiday. Kelly said asking businesses to close on Monday with only six days notice would cost the economy billions.
"This would mean paying more in order to stay open," Kelly wrote.
"Requiring them to close or pay time and a half to their employees with no notice would be extremely costly or result in a day's lost productivity," Kelly said in the written statement.
About 94 per cent of the Canadian workforce falls under provincial and territorial legislation, according to data from the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.
"Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," Trudeau said.
Canadian Parliament will sit for one day on Thursday to allow members to observe the Queen's death, and Parliament will reconvene for the fall sitting one day after the Queen's funeral on Sept. 20, instead of the previously-scheduled date of Sept. 19.
— With files by Robert Benzie
