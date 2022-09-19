Satwinder Singh, 28, dies of injuries sustained in Milton shooting rampage

Satwinder Singh, one of the victims in Monday’s shooting rampage, has died in hospital, according to Halton Regional Police.

Monday’s shooting resulted in the deaths of Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong, 48, and Shakeel Ashraf, 38, a mechanic who owned MK Auto Repairs. Three others, including Singh, were injured.

The gunman was later shot dead by police in Hamilton.

Singh, 28, died in hospital with family and friends at his bedside. He was an international student from India who had been working part-time at the auto shop at the time of Monday’s shooting, police said in a Saturday news release.

At the Oakville home of a relative, Singh’s grieving father was surrounded by relatives and friends after giving staff at the Hamilton General Hospital permission to pull his son off life support Saturday afternoon, said Sarabjot Kaur, a cousin who grew up with Singh.

The father, who had not seen his son since before the pandemic, had just arrived earlier from Dubai, where he works as a truck driver, Kaur said. Singh’s mother and younger sister in India were not yet told about his passing.

“It was a very difficult decision for the father to make. He’s been crying over the loss of his only son. He’s never going to recover,” said Kaur.

The gunman was identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie. Tanner had previously confirmed that Petrie had worked briefly at MK Auto Repairs.

Police recently said in a Thursday update that they believed he was “just waiting for somebody in uniform.”

Ontario’s police watchdog — Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — is probing Petrie’s killing and confirmed Thursday there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the gunman before his death.