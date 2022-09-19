Satwinder Singh, 28, dies of injuries sustained in Milton shooting rampage

Satwinder Singh, one of the victims in Monday’s shooting rampage, has died in hospital, according to Halton Regional Police.
Monday’s shooting resulted in the deaths of Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong, 48, and Shakeel Ashraf, 38, a mechanic who owned MK Auto Repairs. Three others, including Singh, were injured.
The gunman was later shot dead by police in Hamilton.
Singh, 28, died in hospital with family and friends at his bedside. He was an international student from India who had been working part-time at the auto shop at the time of Monday’s shooting, police said in a Saturday news release.
At the Oakville home of a relative, Singh’s grieving father was surrounded by relatives and friends after giving staff at the Hamilton General Hospital permission to pull his son off life support Saturday afternoon, said Sarabjot Kaur, a cousin who grew up with Singh.
The father, who had not seen his son since before the pandemic, had just arrived earlier from Dubai, where he works as a truck driver, Kaur said. Singh’s mother and younger sister in India were not yet told about his passing.
“It was a very difficult decision for the father to make. He’s been crying over the loss of his only son. He’s never going to recover,” said Kaur.
The gunman was identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie. Tanner had previously confirmed that Petrie had worked briefly at MK Auto Repairs.
Police recently said in a Thursday update that they believed he was “just waiting for somebody in uniform.”
Ontario’s police watchdog — Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — is probing Petrie’s killing and confirmed Thursday there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the gunman before his death.
The Star recently reported that Singh was an MBA graduate from India and had graduated in August from a yearlong diploma program in global business management at Conestoga College as an international student, according to relatives.
Despite his postgraduate degree, Singh decided to complete a college program because the tuition was much lower than university and he could still get a postgraduate work permit to work toward his permanent residence in Canada.
Kaur said her cousin worked very hard at a cookie factory in Kitchener in order to pay for his expenses in Canada, hoping to get a decent job upon graduation and return home to visit his mother, sister and beloved grandparents.
“He’s very hardworking and always motivated others to work hard,” said Kaur, who last saw Singh a month ago during an Indian festival. “His dream was to open a business and bring his family to Canada so they could all have a good life here.”
Singh’s cousins have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to support his parents and send his body back to India.
“We are having a very tough time. My heart is full of pain. I don’t even have words to describe it,” said Kaur. “He’ll be missed.”
