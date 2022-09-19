'BE PREPARED': Big changes coming to No Frills, Food Basics, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Longo's, Real Canadian Superstore and other grocery stores that will impact shoppers

There will be some significant changes coming to big-name grocery stores in Ontario and beyond.

Some stores have already implemented the change, such as Walmart, Sobeys and its banner stores.

Companies such as Loblaw, Metro and Longo's say they are eliminating all single-use plastic shopping bags from their stores, with varying dates/deadlines depending on the company.

Loblaw, which owns No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws and Fortinos banner stores, among others, said the plan is to eliminate all single-use plastic shopping bags from its stores by early 2023.

“As a purpose-led organization, committed to helping Canadians live life well, we are proud to be taking a significant step on such an important environmental issue,” said Robert Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited, in a press release earlier this summer. “Since 2007, our efforts to reduce the number of single-use plastic shopping bags leaving our stores has led to 13.8 billion fewer bags potentially going into landfill.”

Loblaw said as single-use plastic shopping bags are phased out systematically, province by province, customers will have a variety of "reusable alternatives" available.

Longo's plans to scrap plastic bags by Nov. 7.

“We’re pleased to be working together with our guests to minimize our environmental footprint, and have already started to encourage them to help us 'go green' by bringing their reusable and eco-friendly bags with them when they shop," a Longo's spokesperson said Monday. "By becoming grocery bag plastic free, Longo's will eliminate 38 million bags per year, which equates to approximately 378 tonnes of plastic."

Metro, which also owns Food Basics, said their goal to get rid of single-use-plastic-shopping-bags begins this month with the plan to have no single-use plastic shopping bags in-store by the end of the year.

"With a network of some 950 food stores and 650 drugstores, the elimination of single-use plastic shopping bags will prevent the circulation of more than 330 million of these bags annually," Marie-Claude Bacon, vice-president, public affairs and communications, said in a June news release.