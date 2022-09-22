Canadian Armed Forces reservist who equated COVID-19 vaccinations with ‘murder’ pleads guilty to misconduct

Court heard that Kenderesi has had no contact at all with the armed forces since 2018. He said he regretted wearing his uniform and that if he could change what happened, he would not have involved himself in the protest in any way.

“It was wrong for me to present myself as a Canadian Forces member to publicly express my private views,” he said. “I abused the trust that comes with wearing a Canadian Forces uniform. I’m sorry for the disrepute that I have brought on the Canadian Forces and myself.”

The prosecution withdrew a charge of trying to persuade another person to join in a mutiny — the first mutiny-related offence against a service member in at least 20 years. Pelletier stayed another charge of “behaved in a scandalous manner unbecoming an officer,” which also related to Kenderesi’s comments.

Kenderesi urged personnel to disobey orders to assist in a “vital service,” said the prosecutor, Lt.-Cmdr Jennifer Besner. “That was at a time when thousands of cases of coronavirus were being reported in Canada on a daily basis, and deaths resulting from the illness were spiking.”

The court was told Kenderesi, in an agreement with the prosecution, has already completed 80 hours of charitable work with a local Hungarian Catholic parish.

Having grown up under the “repressive communist era” in Hungary, Kenderesi said he remains “extremely fearful of perceived authoritarian government actions,” according to an affidavit filed with the court.

He says in the document that by December 2020, as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, his wife had been laid off, his trucking business had collapsed and he had to declare bankruptcy. He also spoke of a perceived fear in the Hungarian expatriate community at the time that Canada was “slipping toward authoritarianism.”

“Distressed and … seeking to protect my family,” Kenderesi impulsively decided on the day of the anti-lockdown protest to attend. He said he decided to wear his uniform to “display my patriotism,” and was singled out by organizers at the protest to address the crowd.

“I am not an active advocate against vaccines and I want to resume a normal, anonymous, productive life,” he said in the affidavit.

Jacques Gallant is a Toronto-based reporter covering politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @JacquesGallant