'A great time': All-male chorus Harbourtown Sound makes joyful noise

“Often times you can find us afterwards heading to a local pub … to have a drink and to just hang out together, because that’s just part of our culture,” he said. “Many of the people in the chorus have become some of my best friends.”

Since it’s an all-male ensemble, it’s also quite different.

In the choral world, most are used to seeing mixed choirs with soprano, alto, tenor, bass (SATB) or soprano, second soprano, alto, second alto (SSAA) arrangements.

However, Harbourtown Town is tenor, lead, baritone and bass (TLBB).

When the group isn’t competing, they perform at events, festivals and parties, but at the moment they’re working on music for a Christmas show and a mid-October competition in St. Catharines. If they win, they will have a chance to compete internationally next July in Louisville, KY.

Travis said the group will be performing "I’m Off to See My Sweetness" and "The Song is Ended (But the Melody Lingers On)."

“We decided because it’s a barbershop contest, we went old-school and found these old songs,” he said, adding the chorus is looking to add to its roster and men of all vocal ranges are welcome to come out. “If you love to sing and you want to learn and you like to work hard, this is the place for you.

“We’d love to have you be part of what we’re doing.”

For more information on the group or audition process, visit www.harbourtownsound.ca.