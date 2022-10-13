'A great time': All-male chorus Harbourtown Sound makes joyful noise

On Wednesday nights, something special happens at the Millgrove Community Centre.
A group of men gather and together, bare their souls through joyful noise.
Simply by raising their collective voices in the spirit of song through four-part harmony, this group’s magic transcends everyday experience by elevating the listener with the breath of music. This is Harbourtown Sound.
“We have a great time and I think our group is one of those groups that we like to work really hard, but we also like to play hard,” said artistic director Jordan Travis.
The chorus, now about 60-strong, began about 20 years ago with four founding members. They perform mainly a cappella arrangements of popular songs throughout different decades, as well as barbershop.
“We wanted to start something that was a good calibre of men’s chorus in the West End — so basically in the Burlington, Hamilton area,” said Travis, who is also one of the founding members.
Over the last two decades, the group has performed both internationally in competitions, through the Barbershop Harmony Society, and also in other competitions closer to home.
“We’ve had those — just wonderful — opportunities,” he said, adding they perform all across the local community.
Travis comes by his love of music honestly. As he was growing up, his father was in a chorus and Travis continued his education by going to university for vocal performance and music.
Harbourtown Sound is technically an amateur chorus, but a lot of teamwork and dedication to the music has allowed the group to accomplish the high level of musicianship that is being produced. As a result, the choir has become a family.
“Often times you can find us afterwards heading to a local pub … to have a drink and to just hang out together, because that’s just part of our culture,” he said. “Many of the people in the chorus have become some of my best friends.”
Since it’s an all-male ensemble, it’s also quite different.
In the choral world, most are used to seeing mixed choirs with soprano, alto, tenor, bass (SATB) or soprano, second soprano, alto, second alto (SSAA) arrangements.
However, Harbourtown Town is tenor, lead, baritone and bass (TLBB).
When the group isn’t competing, they perform at events, festivals and parties, but at the moment they’re working on music for a Christmas show and a mid-October competition in St. Catharines. If they win, they will have a chance to compete internationally next July in Louisville, KY.
Travis said the group will be performing "I’m Off to See My Sweetness" and "The Song is Ended (But the Melody Lingers On)."
“We decided because it’s a barbershop contest, we went old-school and found these old songs,” he said, adding the chorus is looking to add to its roster and men of all vocal ranges are welcome to come out. “If you love to sing and you want to learn and you like to work hard, this is the place for you.
“We’d love to have you be part of what we’re doing.”
For more information on the group or audition process, visit www.harbourtownsound.ca.
