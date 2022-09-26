Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine booster bookings for adults, some kids

Though shots for Canada’s youngest eligible age group have only been available for several months, only approximately six per cent have received their first dose.

Also beginning Sept. 26, the new pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be available for children between six months to under five-years-old. The vaccine was approved by Health Canada on Sept. 9. Moderna's pediatric vaccine for children in the same age group received federal approval in July and was available in Ontario shortly after.

The province indicates this Pfizer vaccine for infants and young children is a three-dose primary series, with a recommended dosing interval of eight weeks between doses.

It is not recommended to mix products for your infant or child’s primary series doses, and children should receive the same product for all their primary series doses, whether it is Pfizer or Moderna.

All children five and older are eligible for a fall COVID booster shot, though not the bivalent booster at this time.

Parents and caregivers can continue to book appointments through the same methods as for the bivalent vaccination.

Families looking for more information should contact their health care provider or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 to speak with a health specialist. Parents can also visit COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service to book a confidential phone appointment with a SickKids registered nurse or contact the Scarborough Health Network to speak with a doctor.

“The bivalent COVID-19 booster provides better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants in Ontario,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a written statement. “Getting your child vaccinated improves their immune response to COVID-19 infection and reduces the possibility of severe disease and hospitalization and post COVID-19 symptoms.”

How do I book a bivalent vaccine dose?

As in with previous COVID vaccine appointments, people can book through the province’s COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900.

People who are eligible can also book an appointment directly through local public health units that use their own booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health care providers and participating pharmacies.

Pregnant people and health care workers can call the provincial contact number or book their booster dose appointments through participating pharmacies.

Long-term-care residents, people in retirement homes and Elder Care Lodge residents may receive their bivalent booster dose directly through the residence where they live.

“With the start of the respiratory illness season, it is especially important to make sure people stay up to date with their vaccines,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in a written statement by the province.

“COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are the best tool to keep people healthy and out of hospitals, and to ensure Ontario’s economy stays open as kids go back to school and as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors.”

Ivy Mak is a team editor on the Star's breaking news desk, based in Toronto. Reach her via email: ivymak@thestar.ca