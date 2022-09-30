Canadians not vaccinated for COVID-19 more cranky than those who rolled up their sleeves, new poll says

“Clearly there’s a lot of anger among the unvaccinated. Whether that changes after the mandates are lifted, I guess that’s an open question and something we’ll check next month on the survey,” said Arnold.

“Notable, too, is that unvaccinated Canadians are much more angry about their own financial situation. I think there’s clearly a link between that economic frustration and anxiety and vaccine status.”

Ontario is raising its provincial minimum wage by 50 cents to $15.50 Saturday.

At 43 per cent, almost twice as many adults surveyed felt pleased or happy about vaccine mandates, compared with 23 per cent frustrated or angry at them.

Ontario lifted mandates and mandatory masking masking several months ago.

Overall, the “rage index” was down four points from August to 45 per cent who were annoyed or angry about, perhaps because of “acceptance of the situation that we’re finding ourselves in,” said Arnold.

“Still, close to half of Canadians...it’s not like we’re in a great mood but it does seem like people are less worked up about some of the things that may have been flashpoints for them.”

Delays in health care — which would include dozens of hospital emergency room closures in Ontario over the summer — the continuing war in Ukraine and inflation caused the most widespread anger at 78 per cent, 77 per cent and 74 per cent, well ahead of the next highest trigger, the firing of LaFlamme at 42 per cent and vaccine mandates at 23 per cent.

“There’s often a perception out there that Canadians don’t care about foreign policy and don’t care about issues that happen outside of our borders,” Arnold said of the Ukraine situation, which has grown worse since the poll was conducted with Russia holding disputed referendum votes in occupied territories and calling up 300,000 reservists into his armed forces.

“Seven months since the invasion people and still do care about it. Sometimes we see anger as a negative, but this is one case where maybe it’s a good thing.”

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1