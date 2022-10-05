Can’t find children’s Tylenol or cold medicine? Here’s what experts say you can do

Once again, Canadians are struggling with shortages caused by soaring demand. This time, it’s children’s cold and flu medications that are nowhere to be found on store shelves.

Pediatric acetaminophen, like Tylenol, and ibuprofen-based Advil, both popular medications to treat children’s fever, have flown off shelves at pharmacies nationwide. The supplies have been particularly impacted by unprecedented demand driven by an uptick of cold and flu and people treating milder symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Ontario Pharmacists Association.

Pharmacists are asking parents not to panic, saying there are still other options if one of their children develops feverish symptoms. However, they agree on one thing: talk to a doctor or pharmacist first.

“Giving drugs to lower children’s fever depends on several factors, including age, weight, and what they are sick with,” says Mina Tadrous, assistant professor at the Leslie Dan faculty of pharmacy at the University of Toronto.