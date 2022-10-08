COVID outbreaks rise in Ontario long-term-care homes just as weather is turning cooler

“Right now it’s not clear of course how much longer that rise will persist or the level to which it will reach, but a rise in cases in any major part of society, including long-term care … I think would be expected based on the fact that we’re seeing this in general across the province,” said Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michael’s Hospital and former scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

But given that COVID has proven most devastating to seniors, many with underlying health conditions, an overall increase in cases across the province is worrying, Razak adds.

Ontarians 80 and over currently have the highest rates of infection in the province. And, as reported earlier this year by the Star, Omicron has been more deadly for those aged 60 and over than the previous two waves combined.

“As we see this slight uptick right now, I think we need to keep a very close eye on the long-term-care sector to make sure that we don’t have a repeat of some of the absolute disasters we saw in the first major waves of the pandemic in 2020,” said Razak.

More than 1,800 long-term-care residents died of COVID during Ontario’s first wave.

Patricia Spindel, co-founder of Seniors for Social Action Ontario (SSAO), a social advocacy organization that has for more than two years been promoting alternatives to the institutionalization of older people, says she finds it “incredibly sad” that the provincial government continues to try to “build its way out of this.”

The Star reported in May that more than half of the approximately 60,000 new and redeveloped beds in the province’s plan to expand the long-term-care system are going to private, for-profit nursing home chains, including some with the highest COVID death rates.

“If you institutionalize people, you put them all together … you’re going to end up with infection problems. You can’t avoid it,” Spindel said.

“If they had created in-home and residential care in the community two-and-a-half years ago when we told them to do it, we would not now be in this situation because the people leaving hospital would be going into small, home-like environments delivered by non-profits and by municipalities.”

Kenyon Wallace is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @KenyonWallace or reach him via email: kwallace@thestar.ca

Andrew Bailey is a freelance data analyst for the Star