'DO NOT EAT': Large recall of certain cheeses sold at Costco and other grocery stores over food poisoning fears triggers warning to shoppers

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning shoppers about certain cheeses that are the subject of a large recall in Canada.

The affected products, certain Nature’s Best brand and Zavat Chalav brand mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the CFIA.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, the CFIA said.

Costco Canada has confirmed they are impacted by the recall, with cheese item 1231124 sold at the Downsview, Ontario and Marché Central, Quebec Costco locations between August 25, 2022 and October 6, 2022, with lot code 9921463, being pulled from the marketplace.

"Do not consume the impacted Zavat Chalav brand shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese," Costco said in its recall warning. "Please return the product to a Costco warehouse for a full refund."

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

However, the CFIA warns, food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The CFIA is advising shoppers to see if you have any of the recalled products and if so, to throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

Saanvi Duuta, an Oakville resident, has become sick from Listeria before and she said she was vommiting for days with a severe headache.