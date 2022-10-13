Ontario opens bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments to everyone 12 and over starting Monday, flu shots start Nov. 1

The recently approved Pfizer vaccine updated for the dominant variants of COVID-19 will be available for Ontarians over age 12 starting Monday — and flu shots begin for the general public starting Nov. 1.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones urged Ontarians to get their boosters and flu protection as soon as they can with health officials predicting a resurgence of the flu after two years of lockdowns and masking in the pandemic, which suppressed the virus.

“The colder weather is here which means an increase in respiratory illnesses,” Jones said in a statement Thursday.

The shots come as the province braces for higher fall and winter demand in hospitals already strained by heavier demand and staff shortages, while colder weather pushes more activities indoors where it is easier for viruses to spread.