South Simcoe officers were killed before drawing their weapons; shooter was killed after ‘exchange’ with third cop

The wounded officers were rushed to a local hospital, where Northrup died. Russell was airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, but also died.

Northrup, a six-year member of the service assigned to the community mobilization and engagement unit, and Russell, a 33-year veteran of the service and trained crisis negotiator who was assigned to uniform patrol, are the third and fourth Ontario police officers to be killed in the last four weeks.

Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was shot dead at a Tim Hortons while getting coffee last month and York Regional Police Const. Travis Gillespie was killed in a head-on crash on the way to work.

“Const. Northrup is survived by his partner, his parents and his many close friends within the service and in the community,” Van Dyke said. “He also served as a member of our mental health crisis outreach and support team and the emergency response unit.”

Russell is survived by his wife and two adult children.

“This is personal for me,” Van Dyke said at the Wednesday news conference, veering off his prepared remarks. “I went to police college with Morgan 33 years ago.”’

After the news conference, Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin told reporters it would be an understatement to say the community is devastated.

“Innisfil and Bradford are small towns, so Simcoe Police are beloved in our communities, so well respected by everyone. We’re just broken,” Dollin said, her lower lip quivering.

“It’s a dark day and it’s going to take us a long time to process this but we will be there to support our South Simcoe police colleagues and ... the impacted families and friends.”

In a statement, the Police Association of Ontario described the killings of Northrup and Russell as a “stark reminder of the dangers our members put themselves in every day to protect the communities they serve. This is a reminder of the unwavering courage, bravery and devotion they display every time they put on their uniform.”

Social media accounts belonging to a Chris Doncaster linked to the Innisfil home appear to show a young man who was interested in mixed martial arts and popular first-person shooter video games.

Photos taken this year show him with friends, flashing luxury clothing items. He describes himself as an “entrepreneur.”

In one nighttime photo, posted to Instagram in September 2021, Doncaster can be seen smiling as he sits on a South Simcoe police jet-ski, tied up at a dock.