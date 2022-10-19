'CONTAMINATED WITH BACTERIA': Huge recall at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls involving thousands of baby teethers triggers Health Canada warning to immediately stop using the products

A recall of nearly 4,000 products at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls stores has Health Canada warning shoppers who already bought the items about bacteria infection.

The recall involves Infantino 3-Pack Water teethers (2 green and 1 blue teether) sold in Canada at Winners Merchants International L.P (TJX Canada) stores, as well as HomeSense and Marshalls.

The recalled teethers can be identified by item number 216-526/516-526, UPC 773554165265 and date code 2217 1021. The date code can be found directly on the product in the date code wheel and on the back of the packaging. Only the teethers with a 2217 1021 date code, as indicated above, are affected by this recall.

Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, teether fillings must not contain any living micro-organisms.

Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that the liquid filling is "contaminated with the bacteria Sphingomonas (sp.)," Health Canada said in its recall warning.

"The bacteria is usually harmless, but may cause an infection in children if the toy is punctured and the liquid filling is ingested," Health Canada added

As of October 11, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

The company reported that 3,672 units of the affected product were sold in Canada between April and July.

"At WINNERS, HomeSense and Marshalls, our customers are our top priority and the quality and safety of the products we sell are important to us," TJX spokesperson Jordan White said. "We can confirm that we are aware of the recalled product and have initiated the process of removing them from our stores."

Health Canada says because the liquid filling is "contaminated with bacteria," consumers should "immediately stop using the recalled teethers" and contact Infantino for further instructions and replacement.