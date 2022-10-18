‘I took a leap of faith and here I am today’: Ontario program guides young people toward careers in skilled trades

“I dropped out of college, dropped out of university, and didn’t have a path or direction,” he said. “I was working from one dead-end job to another” before a social worker suggested Hammer Heads.

“It brought awareness, where I could see, touch and feel the different trades,” he said. “I didn’t know anyone in the industry.

“I took a leap of faith and here I am today.”

Truong said it took some convincing to get his parents to support his career choice, but when they saw “it is a viable option, with a good pension and good benefits, and a good paying, living wage” they came around.

Most unionized construction workers earn about $80,000 to $100,000 a year, he added.

McNaughton told the Star that the provincial support for Hammer Heads is part of his plan to “spread these opportunities more widely and fairly.”

He noted that “not every single young person needs to go to university — there are other pathways into great, meaningful jobs. We all know people in the skilled trades who are actually making more than people with PhDs.”

The provincial government is spending some $43 million to boost youth training programs, including hiring youth advisers to provide teens with information about working in the province’s 144 skilled trades while they are still in elementary school — starting in Grade 1, although the focus will be on Grades 7 and 8, which is when children typically start to look at career options.

McNaughton also announced $218,200 in funding for the Pinball Clemons Foundation to help mentor the Hammer Heads students as they work to obtain their trades certification, and money for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 353 to provide virtual training.

Hammer Heads runs six programs a year with 15 to 17 students at a time. During the pandemic, that number has been cut to nine. In total, Hammer Heads has led to 561 young people seeking apprenticeships.

“Hammer Heads has been instrumental in dramatically decreasing the demand on social assistance,” a spokesperson for the program said in an email to the Star.

Johnson said working in the trades was a good fit, and she liked the early morning start as it allowed to her be home with her daughters for dinner and bedtime.

Her daughters, now nine and 10, “love it,” she added. “My youngest, she is a future ironworker in the making.”

