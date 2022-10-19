Pickering nursing home with high COVID death rate wants a 30-year license extension

Orchard Villa, a nursing home known for its high death rate during the height of COVID-19 — and blamed in a recent inspection report for a resident’s fatal fall — is facing opposition to its bid for a 30-year license extension.

The NDP has filed an objection with the Ministry of Long-Term Care over the application from parent company Southbridge Care Homes of Cambridge, Ont. to operate the 233-bed Pickering facility for another three decades with additional beds for the frail elderly.

“More than 70 residents of the home died of COVID-19. Still others died of dehydration, starvation and neglect,” three New Democrat MPPs wrote in a letter to the government as Wednesday’s deadline for submissions closed.

“It is unacceptable for the operator of this home to maintain its current license, much less receive an extended license that would place additional beds under its control,” said the letter signed by MPPs Jennifer French (Oshawa), long-term care critic Wayne Gates (Niagara Falls) and interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns.

Southbridge’s head office and Orchard Villa — one of a handful of homes that required emergency assistance from Canadian Armed Forces medical teams in 2020 — did not reply to requests for comment. A military report on the home said armed forces personnel found “cockroaches and flies,” residents left for hours in soiled diapers, and residents force-fed to the point of choking.

The NDP letter follows ministry inspections of Orchard Villa that have continued to find problems.

A, for example, found a care plan for one resident with a history of falling was not updated to include results of an assessment to prevent falls, a frequent cause of injuries in nursing homes.

“There was actual harm to (the) resident … as they died as a result of the injury sustained from the fall,” the report concluded.

“The resident was transferred to hospital and returned with a specific diagnosis and was placed on palliative care. The resident passed away four days after returning from hospital,” the report added.

“Precautions could have prevented the fall … the licensee has failed to ensure that the care set out in the plan of care was based on an assessment of the resident.”