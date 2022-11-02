Ontario ICUs asked to take teens to ease children’s hospital surge

Ontario hospitals with adult ICUs will now be accepting critically ill teenagers 14 years of age and older to help create capacity in the province’s children’s hospitals that are straining to care for a surge of patients with respiratory illnesses, the Star has learned.

A memo from the Ontario Critical Care COVID-19 Command Centre, and obtained by the Star, was sent to hospital CEOs late Wednesday, asking for “urgent support” to implement strategies to manage capacity in the system, “in particular for the current and impending surge in pediatric critical care demand.”

“It is anticipated that the next 2-3 months will bring significantly increased demands for pediatric critical care support that will be sustained and characterized by unplanned surges that may occur with very short lead time,” the memo said.

The request for adult ICUs to care for patients 14 years and older started Nov. 2 and will be reviewed every two weeks, though “there may be some exceptions to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” the memo said.

Hospitals are also being asked to review protocols for redirecting critical care patients and to proactively create additional capacity in their ICUs. According to the memo, creating additional capacity may “result in the need to ramp down” their volumes in scheduled surgeries and procedures.

Typically, adult ICUs care for patients 18 years and older. The request for adult hospitals to care for critically ill younger teens is yet another sign that Ontario’s children’s hospitals are struggling to cope with an early start to a severe viral season.

Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, called the request to off-load pediatric ICUs to adult hospitals “unprecedented” and said it is a sign “of a true crisis in access to pediatric care in the province.”

For weeks, most of the province’s five pediatric hospitals have been seeing record-long waits in ERs and have been well above capacity in their in-patient units, prompting some to send critically ill kids to other children's hospitals for ICU care.

Hospital leaders and front-line clinicians have told the Star that more children with respiratory illnesses are coming to emergency departments than in previous years, and more are arriving sicker and require hospital care. In parts of the province, including the Ottawa region, a surge of patients with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is leading to a significant rise in hospital admissions at that city’s pediatric hospital.

Late Wednesday, CHEO, a pediatric hospital and research centre in Ottawa, issued a media statement saying it was, like most pediatric hospitals across Canada, experiencing “an unprecedented major surge” and is now redeploying staff with critical care skills to work in the ICU. It will also be postponing some clinic appointments and scheduled surgeries and procedures to free up specialized staff to care for sick kids needing critical care.