CUPE strike: Here’s everything you need to know

Ontario used the notwithstanding clause to override sections 2, 7 and 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. After a law — in this case, the Keeping Students in Class Act — is passed using the clause, it can’t be challenged for another five years.

The bill imposes contracts on the 55,000 education workers in the province and bans them from going on strike. CUPE says it plans to fight the legislation and go on strike anyway.

Premier Doug Ford previously invoked the clause for the first time in Ontario’s history in June 2021 to bypass a judge’s ruling that struck down his government’s limits on unions’ electoral spending. The most recent attempt would be the first time since 1986 the clause was used to pass labour legislation.

CUPE national president Mark Hancock called the latest use of the notwithstanding clause “unbelievable.” The decision also sparked criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

WHAT BOARDS ARE PLANNING TO CLOSE SCHOOLS FRIDAY?

Many boards with staff represented by the union had previously said the CUPE strike would close their schools — including the Peel District School Board and the York Region District School Board, which account for the largest contingent of members.

The Toronto District School Board has said in-person learning will be cancelled as long as CUPE workers are off the job because it can’t ensure schools will remain safe and clean for students.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is also closing schools for in-person learning, as are Durham’s public and Catholic boards, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, the York Catholic District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board. Several other boards across the province have said they’ll close schools on Friday because they can’t operate safely without the CUPE workers.

Halton District School Board and Hamilton-Wentworth School Board will remain open, while Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board will be closed.

The MonAvenir Catholic School Board will close, and Conseil Scolaire Viamonde had not yet provided information on its plans to open or close schools in the event of a strike.

WILL DAYCARES BE OPEN?

Most daycares within schools will remain open, but with reduced or changed hours.

HOW LONG COULD THE STRIKE GO ON FOR?

On Thursday, CUPE said they will strike “indefinitely,” even as it could cost members and the union itself more than $220 million a day in fines.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME THIS HAPPENED?

CUPE threatened strike action in 2019, but a last-minute deal was reached after the provincial government agreed to spend $20 million a year to ensure hundreds of support staff who were laid off returned to Ontario schools — and another $58 million annually to help create more support for special education students.

WHERE ARE THE EDUCATION WORKERS PICKETING?

CUPE has a picket line finder tool on its website, cupe.on.ca/dontbeabully.

Protests are also planned at Stephen Lecce’s constituency office in King City and at Queen’s Park. A counterprotest of parents in support of the province is also planned for Queen’s Park.

— With files from Kristin Rushowy, Janet Hurley, Jamin Mike, Kevin Jiang, Jacques Gallant and The Canadian Press.

Alessia Passafiume is a GTA-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Alessia via email: apassafiume@torstar.ca