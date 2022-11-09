Ontario’s ER backlogs are only getting worse, leaked report says

Jones’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In the summer, Jones accredited a spate of 80 hospital emergency room closures to staff shortages caused by much-needed staff vacations and introduced a plan that included measures to get elderly patients who no longer need acute care into nursing homes, freeing up beds.

Shamji questioned how well that plan is working given feedback he has heard from former colleagues and contacts in the health-care system who say the last couple of weekends have been more challenging, with jammed emergency rooms redirecting ambulances elsewhere and a shortage of nurses forcing doctors to handle some of their duties.

While an average of 884 emergency room patients were waiting for in-patient hospital beds daily in August, that number grew to 946 in September, according the leaked report. The September figure is up almost 45 per cent from the same month a year ago.

“The trend this year is dramatically higher,” Shamji said.

Ambulance off-load times in September were 90 minutes for nine of 10 patients, an increase of 52 per cent from a year ago, because emergency wards are so busy that arrivals take longer to process.

That makes it harder for people calling 911 to get an ambulance, said Shamji, who noted all the problems detailed in the report are generally worse in large teaching hospitals than in smaller ones with lower volumes of patients.

Hospitals have been facing shortages of nurses and other health-care workers because of high attrition rates from difficult working conditions in the pandemic. In a bid to convince more nurses to stay on the job, Ford offered full-time RNs who worked through the pandemic $5,000 retention bonuses.

