Ford government kills controversial bill that ordered CUPE school staff back to work

The Ontario government has repealed a controversial bill that ordered striking CUPE school support staff back to work and imposed a contract on them.

“The Keeping Students in Class Act, 2022 is repealed and is deemed for all purposes never to have been in force,” says the new Bill 35, which was introduced by Minister of Legislative Affairs and House Leader Paul Calandra Monday afternoon and passed with unanimous consent.

“For greater certainty, the collective agreements that were deemed to be in operation (under Bill 28) … are deemed for all purposes never to have come into operation.”

The Ford government had made the promise in writing to rescind Bill 28 — the Keeping Students in Class Act — to help mend fences with the labour movement after an outcry over the legislation that invoked the Charter’s “notwithstanding clause” to force a four-year contract.

Calandra had asked for unanimous consent for the new bill to help quickly push it through, and it passed third reading with 100 voting in favour and none opposed.

Talks between the government and the 55,000-member Canadian Union of Public Employees Union continue with the help of a mediator.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s school boards bargaining unit, said that so far, talks “have been a very slow process, because we needed this done.”

Walton, who was at Queen’s Park to watch the vote, said negotiators are “determined that there is a good deal that works for students, a good deal that works for families and a good deal that works for workers, and we’re going to keep pushing to get that.”

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy