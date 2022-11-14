Canada’s border agency blasted for delays in providing ArriveCan app costs

The Canada Border Services Agency was blasted Monday for delays in providing a parliamentary committee with all invoices related to the ArriveCAN app, as questions continue to swirl about its cost and who exactly built it.
Appearing before the House of Commons standing committee on government operations and estimates, agency president Erin O’Gorman said CBSA had provided the committee with a list of invoices related to work done on the app.
She said CBSA was in the process of translating about 500 invoices to then give to the committee, which had asked for them a month ago.
“I realize it’s a lot of documents, but I will state as chair that I’m disappointed at the delay in even getting an estimate from CBSA on how long the documents will be for translation,” said committee chair Conservative MP Kelly McCauley.
“I would ask that you get back to us as soon as possible, and express as chair my disappointment (at) CBSA for continuing to drag this out.”
During much of the COVID-19 pandemic, people entering Canada were required to enter health and other personal information into the app in order to determine whether they would have to quarantine upon arrival.
Filling out the app is now voluntary, but ArriveCAN continues to attract much criticism over its creation and cost, and how it impacted delays that plagued Canadian airports this year. The federal government, along with CBSA and the Public Health Agency of Canada, have insisted delays would have been worse without it.
There was also a notable glitch in July when ArriveCAN instructed more than 10,000 travellers to quarantine for 14 days when they didn’t have to.
The Globe and Mail reported last month that the app’s cost was projected to be $54 million. CBSA has insisted that the development of the app itself cost $80,000, plus another $8.8 million for more than 70 updates over the course of the pandemic.
Other millions were spent on things like call centre employees to assist people with the app, accessibility requirements, and data storage and management, the agency said.
“I just can’t stress enough that this is certainly a matter in the public interest, we gave a very reasonable timeline to allow for CBSA to provide that information,” Conservative MP Michael Barrett told O’Gorman regarding the invoices.
“It hinders the work of this committee. It causes Canadians concern when there are tens of millions of dollars with questions that have been raised.”
O’Gorman said the agency could provide the invoices in tranches as they are translated, but couldn’t give an estimate on when that would happen.
The committee also adopted a motion from New Democrat MP Gord Johns calling on the procurement ombudsman to assess whether contracts awarded in relation to ArriveCAN “were issued in a fair, open and transparent manner.”
This would be in addition to the call from the House of Commons earlier this month for the auditor general to conduct a performance review of the app.
“I believe the office of the procurement ombudsman has the expertise to look into this issue and could perhaps provide a more expedited answer than waiting on a possible auditor general review on all aspects of the app,” Johns said.
The firm that received most government work on the app, GC Strategies, told the committee last month that they are an “IT staffing firm” that provided subcontractors to build the app.
O’Gorman told the committee Monday that CBSA does not have information on the subcontractors, which GC Strategies said can’t be disclosed due to confidentiality agreements.
While they did build the app, the subcontractors did not have access to personal data, CBSA executive vice-president Ted Gallivan told the committee Monday.
O’Gorman argued there was simply no time to issue a competitive contract to build an app within a month back in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was underway.
She said three companies were approached about developing the app — GC Strategies, Apple and Deloitte.
“We assessed the two responses that we did receive and felt that GC Strategies aligned with what we knew we would have to do in terms of security,” she said.
“We felt that the staff augmentation proposal from GC Strategies and the ability to use CBSA cloud was the most appropriate for what we knew we needed.”
Jacques Gallant is a Toronto-based reporter covering politics for the Star.
