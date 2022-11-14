Canada’s border agency blasted for delays in providing ArriveCan app costs

“I just can’t stress enough that this is certainly a matter in the public interest, we gave a very reasonable timeline to allow for CBSA to provide that information,” Conservative MP Michael Barrett told O’Gorman regarding the invoices.

“It hinders the work of this committee. It causes Canadians concern when there are tens of millions of dollars with questions that have been raised.”

O’Gorman said the agency could provide the invoices in tranches as they are translated, but couldn’t give an estimate on when that would happen.

The committee also adopted a motion from New Democrat MP Gord Johns calling on the procurement ombudsman to assess whether contracts awarded in relation to ArriveCAN “were issued in a fair, open and transparent manner.”

This would be in addition to the call from the House of Commons earlier this month for the auditor general to conduct a performance review of the app.

“I believe the office of the procurement ombudsman has the expertise to look into this issue and could perhaps provide a more expedited answer than waiting on a possible auditor general review on all aspects of the app,” Johns said.

The firm that received most government work on the app, GC Strategies, told the committee last month that they are an “IT staffing firm” that provided subcontractors to build the app.

O’Gorman told the committee Monday that CBSA does not have information on the subcontractors, which GC Strategies said can’t be disclosed due to confidentiality agreements.

While they did build the app, the subcontractors did not have access to personal data, CBSA executive vice-president Ted Gallivan told the committee Monday.

O’Gorman argued there was simply no time to issue a competitive contract to build an app within a month back in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was underway.

She said three companies were approached about developing the app — GC Strategies, Apple and Deloitte.

“We assessed the two responses that we did receive and felt that GC Strategies aligned with what we knew we would have to do in terms of security,” she said.

“We felt that the staff augmentation proposal from GC Strategies and the ability to use CBSA cloud was the most appropriate for what we knew we needed.”

