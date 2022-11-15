Canadian scientists discover new COVID-19 variant in deer that may spread to humans

“The interesting part is … we think because there is so many changes — there is about 76 changes to the virus — we’re thinking that it was probably circulating in deer for a long period of time, almost a year,” Pickering told the Star. “And a year for (the COVID-19 virus) is a long time.”

This potentially means older variants of the virus could keep evolving in animals like deer and minks, then eventually leap back into humans with new functions and abilities, Pickering said.

The human-to-animal spread of COVID has been well-documented — we know of at least 54 mammal species that are susceptible, the paper reads. However, viral spread from animals back into humans is much rarer. Minks were the first and, until now, potentially only example, according to PHAC.

According to Sarah Otto, head of the BC COVID-19 Modelling Group and a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of British Columbia unaffiliated with the study, just because a virus might leap from animals to humans, doesn’t mean it’s able to then spread from human to human.

“I am not particularly concerned about this lineage because there has not been documented spread from human to human,” Otto said.

Like Pickering, she primarily found the study “eye-opening” for documenting COVID-19’s spread within animal species in the wild. Most of our previous non-human cases were in domesticated animals, like minks, she said, which were kept in high densities where disease could spread.

“I think that this study was really eye-opening for demonstrating that not only is the virus spread among deer, but it’s evolving in its own direction within deer,” she continued.

There are two possibilities for how this strain might evolve over time, Otto said: “It could be evolving to specialize in deer and actually be very poorly replicating in humans.

“Alternatively, it can evolve different capacities and different ways of infecting cells that are still functional in humans, and jump back into humans, which is the worst (outcome).

“It’s too early to tell, but I think in general, having many large reservoirs of this virus in animals is bad news,” she said. “The more opportunities for this virus to evolve and jump back into humans, the worse it is.”

In a news release, Dr. Samira Mubareka, a corresponding author of the paper and an associate professor at U of T’s Temerty Faculty of Medicine, said “I was not expecting to find this highly divergent virus.”

Mubareka explained that because humans are often in close contact with deer populations, “including public interactions with wild deer and captive deer for farming, exhibition or hunting,” it may be easier for our diseases to spread within the species.

“For many communities, deer are important from both a food security and a cultural perspective,” Mubareka said.

“Usually when you find a new virus that has spread between species, you want to understand how hazardous it is,” she continued. “Our followup work is going to focus on what this virus does in human and animal cells, and how it transmits.”

The PHAC has updated its recommendations to hunters and trappers when handling game meat. Its website includes tips like cooking the meat to 74° C or 165° F internally; processing carcasses in a well-ventilated area with appropriate gloves and eye protection; wearing a mask when exposed to animal lung tissues and fluids; and more.

“Based on available information to date, animal-to-human transmission is likely very uncommon,” its website reads. “COVID-19 is mainly transmitted from human to human.”

In the future, Otto said she’d like to see more research on the impact of COVID-19 on wild animal populations.

“We’re taking a fairly limited snapshot of what’s going on because of the focus on this one species,” she said. “And so I think the question is, how many other species is this also happening to?”

Kevin Jiang is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @crudelykevin