Doug Ford unmasked at question period a day after Ontario’s top doctor urges their use

“Come out and deliver a clear message to the people of Ontario about what we, together, need to do to protect our hospitals, especially our pediatric hospitals,” said Green Leader Mike Schreiner.

“The government can be much more clear on a whole range of issues … what people can do in their day-to-day lives to help protect our children.”

On Monday, Moore asked Ontarians to wear masks in indoor public spaces and even in homes and private social settings, where flu and RSV are spreading rapidly after more than two years of pandemic restrictions that held them at bay.

“What can be a cold to you can lead to a severe respiratory infection in someone under four … I don’t know that parents realize that,” he added, advising parents who show symptoms such as a runny nose to mask up at home to protect their infants and toddlers.

Moore said mask mandates are possible in the coming weeks but noted they are difficult or impossible to enforce in homes and private social settings, where he believes most of the transmission is taking place.

“I am pleased to see the province reiterating a strong recommendation for masks and moving the needle toward normalizing mask-wearing in indoor public spaces,” said Dr. Barry Pakes, medical officer of health for York Region.

“Most usual influenza seasons have a four-week upswing and four-week downswing. We are hopeful the need for masking will be short-lived. The sooner and more completely we use this simple and well-worn tool, the sooner we will see a decrease in illness.”

Pediatric hospitals such as SickKids and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa are being severely strained by the wave of respiratory illnesses, postponing surgeries to leave more ICU beds available and transferring older teens to adult intensive care units in nearby hospitals. A number of children are critically ill and on ventilators.

That’s why a comprehensive ad campaign is needed on masking and vaccination, said New Democrat health critic France Gelinas (Nickel Belt).

“You explain to people why you have to do something that you don’t feel like doing.”

Fraser said it’s ironic the Ford government did an advertising blitz on public services for months in advance of last June’s election campaign but won’t do one now on issues key to public health, as the state of Massachusetts is doing on Boston cable TV channels seen in his Ottawa riding.

“They are just pounding it.”

With files from Isabel Teotonio.

