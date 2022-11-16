I spent an entire day hunting for children’s painkillers. Here’s what I found, besides (barely any) drugs

Scientists say this season’s tsunami of viral illness, which is currently and terrifyingly swamping children’s hospitals, is a knock-on effect of the pandemic. Measures meant to slow COVID transmission also suppressed common childhood illnesses, many of which hit hardest the first time. With COVID measures falling, these other viruses are encountering a bonanza of children with naive immune systems.

As a science reporter who covered COVID, I would also add that the pandemic should have finally humiliated our species into relinquishing the dangerous fiction that homo sapiens is the most powerful organism on this planet. To repurpose a Yiddish proverb: we plan, viruses laugh.

Whatever the reason, we blitzed through our kids’ meds, especially fever-reducing ones. Apparently, so did every other family with young children in Toronto. Suddenly, the shelves were bare. It’s all parents are talking about, to the extent we’re talking at all. This morning, when I said hello to an acquaintance in the schoolyard and asked how it was going, he just shook his head in disbelief and let out a zombie-like grunt.

After assessing our current supply — low — I hit the road. I chose a strategy of mining my network for confirmed sightings, because a friend with a feverish kid had recently driven from her home in west-end Toronto all the way to Mississauga, stopping at 11 pharmacies and stores along the way, without finding a single product.

I blasted my chat groups and social media and hit our closest Shoppers Drug Mart. The shelves were barren, but my first tip rolled in. An acquaintance said to try the pharmacy inside our local No Frills. The shelves were bare there, too, but I approached the pharmacist, who somewhat furtively produced the holy grail of pediatric over-the-counter analgesics: infant Tylenol.

Part of the intensity of demand for these products is because they can’t easily be swapped. Kids’ dosages are determined by their weight, and it’s dangerous to get it wrong: Tylenol is very safe when taken at the correct dosage, but can cause severe liver toxicity in high amounts. Acetominophen is the leading cause of acute liver failure in Canada, with over 4,000 hospitalizations for overdose yearly.

So while I can give our baby liquid Tylenol meant for bigger kids, it involves calculating the correct dosage at a concentration of 160 mg per 5 ml instead of 80 mg per 1 ml. The math isn’t impossible, but I had never attempted it before this fall — why risk it? The first time I had to do it, I had a pediatrician friend check my calculations, and I was still nervous.

But even swapping one children’s product for another isn’t an option right now. At pharmacy after pharmacy, I heard staff apologetically explaining how to crush up adult pills for kids. I bumped into one woman at a Costco pharmacy trying to calculate the dicey math — her six-year-old needed 360 mg, but adult pills come in 500 mg.

“So how are you supposed to do that?” she said. “I don’t want to kill his liver.”

Compounding pharmacies, which mix medication from scratch, offer acetaminophen for children. But the medication needs to be refrigerated and consumed within 14 days, and can cost $40 to $70 a bottle. (Off-the-shelf products last for two-plus years and cost about $11 to $15.)

Another hurdle that’s hard to convey in news stories is that kids are very tiny people who didn’t create this problem and don’t understand why it’s happening. Our four-year-old loves bubblegum-flavoured chewable Tylenol, and hates anything else. When a small child wakes up in the night feverish and crying, it is very, very difficult to get them to swallow something they don’t want to swallow, and anyone who scoffs at this is welcome to come to my house at 2 a.m. and try.

At No Frills, I wheedled. The store was limiting products to one per customer, but I have two kids. I scored a box of grape-flavoured chewables — not bubblegum, but much better than nothing.

Onward. At another pharmacy with a recent confirmed sighting, nothing. I drove all the way across town chasing another tip, and scored a second bottle of grape chewables for a friend. Then another strikeout, but our photographer suggested trying Costco, so I got on the Gardiner Expressway.

This is where things took a dark turn. Before I even reached the pharmacy inside Costco, I overheard another woman asking an employee about children’s Tylenol. They had none. I checked anyway and met the woman trying to figure out how to avoid an overdose for her child. (I directed her to my No Frills.) At pharmacy after pharmacy, I was always behind an even more desperate parent.

Meanwhile, my phone was pinging off the hook — not with tips, but with misery. A friend’s infant daughter suffered a severe traumatic burn, and once she was home from the hospital, they had to deploy their entire community to keep the baby on a steady supply of painkillers. A colleague had just dropped some out of a streetcar door, “which felt like a drug deal,” she said.

Another friend’s son had his tonsils removed the previous day, as ours had in May. It’s a common procedure but an incredibly painful recovery, and I winced reading her message. “Please let me know if you find any!!!” she wrote. Her six-year-old “is in so much pain, but no one has any Tylenol,” she wrote. She also had to try five pharmacies before finding amoxicillin, a previously-common antibiotic.

The sheer weight of misery began to smother my determination, and the cold rain began pouring down. I made the bad choice of a hotdog for lunch. I struck out at six more pharmacies in a row.

In the end, after seven hours of driving and 13 stores, I found three bottles of Tylenol, one infant and two chewables. At some point in the late afternoon, “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang came on the car radio. I smacked the dial off angrily.

After the next stop, REM’s “It’s the End of the World As We Know It” came on. I left it on.

Editor’s note: two hours after she returned from her mission to find children’s Tylenol, the author’s baby vomited all over her.

Kate Allen is a Toronto-based reporter covering climate change for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @katecallen