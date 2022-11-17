Canadian health care workers put in more OT than ever in 2021: report

That number, said Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions president Linda Silas has almost certainly climbed in the pandemic years since then. The federation’s most recent report, in January, found that half of all nurses surveyed wanted to change jobs, she said.

“We’re not surprised with all these numbers,” Silas said. “What’s missing in all these reports is experts sitting down and doing projection and bringing solutions to an HR crisis.

“That’s why one of our major asks of the federal government is to create an agency of experts to make sure that employers and government have the appropriate data and timely data.”

The CIHI report also shows a movement of nurses away from working in traditional health care settings toward settings such as private nursing agencies or self-employment.

“The big increase in the CIHI report was 6.5 per cent of nurses went outside the public sector, which means they went to agencies or Botox clinics,” said Silas.

“That is a red flag for any of us trying to make sure we have enough nurses in all sectors to take care of the sick.”

The CIHI report also showed that, despite the increase in overtime, the number of health care services provided in Canada dropped nearly eight per cent over that period — the result of physicians prioritizing critical medical procedures over elective ones and being sent to help out in vaccine clinics and COVID screening clinics, said Sriharan.

Nurse practitioners became one of the fastest growing groups of health care professionals, with their rate of growth increasing by nearly 10 per cent. At the same time, the rate of growth for family physicians has slowed.

That’s a possible indicator of changing trends in health care, with nurse practitioners easing the demand on family physicians, especially in rural and remote areas of the country, said Lynn McNeely, manager of health workforce information for CIHI.

“We definitely know that there needs to be continued effort to monitor and manage the health workforce in order to continue to deal with the unprecedented demands that the pandemic placed on the health care system,” she said.

“It’s really important that we continue to pay attention to the trends that the report’s highlighting. And we’re hoping that in doing so and putting this type of information out, it helps jurisdictions find the areas to focus (on).”

Steve McKinley is a Halifax-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @smckinley1