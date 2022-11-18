Torstar owners say they expect ownership dispute to be resolved soon

The panellists also discussed the issue of government subsidies for journalistic organizations, the dwindling trust North Americans have in all institutions, and the competition from online giants like Facebook and Google.

The discussion followed the screening of “Viral News,” a TVO documentary about the challenges facing the Star while covering the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after Bitove and Rivett took control of the paper.

The documentary, which was filmed before the breakdown in Bitove and Rivett’s relationship became public, featured interviews with Star journalists working during the global pandemic. It also showed Rivett and Bitove coming to terms with the complexities and power of the business they’d taken over.

Seeing the impact of the Star’s coverage of the deadly toll COVID-19 took on Ontario’s long-term care homes, Rivett said, was a revelation — the paper was a public trust, and not just a struggling company that needed turning around.

“That’s when the light went off for me that this is more than just a turnaround. This is an institution which still has a place,” said Rivett in the documentary.

In the documentary, which airs on TVO Sunday at 9 p.m. but can be seen on YouTube starting Friday, Rivett acknowledged the financial struggles the company is facing.

“We are still burning a lot of cash. In total, we’re burning about a million dollars a week,” said Rivett.

In a media scrum after the panel discussion, Rivett said there’s a plan for the company to be back in the black next year.

“The plan next year is to actually make a dollar. From our perspective, it is an institution that has a very important role in society, but we’re not talking about it being a charitable institution,” said Rivett.

Earlier, during the panel discussion, Rivett raised the prospect of the company going into bankruptcy, but clarified in the media scrum after that wasn’t something he was planning for, or that was imminent.

“[The Star] will survive, no matter what. That’s the point,” he said. “It’s not about Jordan or me. There will always be the Star, and there will always be an owner of the Star,” Rivett said.

The event took place the day after the first day of binding arbitration aimed at settling the pair’s battle over the future of NordStar, the company they created to buy the Star and its publisher Torstar.

Two days of arbitration were scheduled for this week after mediation in late October didn’t resolve the pair’s dispute.

In early September, Rivett and his holding company Tevir Investments Inc., filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to dissolve NordStar Capital, the partnership created by Rivett and Bitove to purchase Torstar in 2020.

In the application, filed on Sept. 2, the relationship between Rivett and Bitove is described as “irrevocably impaired.”

“There is complete deadlock between Rivett and Bitove … They can no longer work together,” the application said.

Before teaming up with Bitove to buy Torstar, Rivett was president of Fairfax Financial. Bitove is a prominent philanthropist, marketing executive, and member of the Bitove family, which helped bring the NBA to Toronto.

In addition to publishing several daily and community newspapers, NordStar also controls a number of online properties, including NorthStar Bets, an online gambling company.

