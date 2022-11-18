To mask or not to mask, that is (still) the question

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can at thestar.com/subscribingmatters. Please take five minutes to complete this podcast survey for a chance at a $100 gift card.

Guest: Todd Coleman, epidemiologist and assistant professor of health sciences at Wilfred Laurier University

The president and CEO of SickKids begged people last week to wear a mask as pediatric ICUs across Ontario hit a breaking point. She’s not alone in that wish. Calls have been growing for the province to bring back mask mandates as health experts warn of a difficult viral season with a “triple threat” of the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Despite this, Ontario’s top doctor Dr. Kieran Moore has so far only encouraged people to voluntarily mask indoors and he has not inspired many. Do we need a mandate to follow public health advice and mask? We take a deep dive into government messaging and public psychology around masking.

This episode was produced by Saba Eitizaz, Paulo Marques and Brian Bradley.