CUPE calls off strike, schools to reopen Monday as tentative deal reached with province

News of the tentative agreement came around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, after the two sides had promised to let parents know by 5 p.m. whether support staff would hit the picket lines.

Mediated talks were held at a downtown Toronto hotel last week and over the weekend in the hopes of landing a deal after the government rescinded controversial legislation that pre-emptively banned the support staff from striking and imposed a four-year contract on them using the Charter’s “notwithstanding clause.

CUPE school staff walked off the job for two days, and with the support of organized labour across the country was able to force the government to climb down and repeal Bill 28.

But CUPE’s hopes that organized labour would rally to the union as had happened during the “notwithstanding clause” debacle were dashed Thursday.

That’s when representatives of eight private-sector unions — which had endorsed the Tories in the June 2 election and then criticized them for the Charter override — appeared at a training centre funding announcement with Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

That revealed to CUPE leadership that union solidarity wasn’t forever as soon as Bill 28 was off the table.

Even some public-sector unions, which did not back the Tories, were privately telling CUPE to accept the 15.2 per cent over four years that was on offer.

There were concerns in the labour movement that CUPE might overplay its hand after forcing Premier Doug Ford to capitulate earlier this month.

School support staff will begin voting on the tentative deal on Thursday, and Walton said she hoped to wrap things up by the end of the weekend.

Should members reject the deal, CUPE would have to provide five days notice before any job action.

“The entire central bargaining committee wishes we could have moved the government to make the investments in public education that you not only wanted, but that you needed and that your children deserve. That fight does not end with one setback,” Walton said.

“We will keep representing your needs and we will keep fighting for you and with you. Basically, what we have been told by this government is that they are not willing to budge any further … And so at this point, we are bringing it back to the members.”

She acknowledged that the $1 an hour “is more than we’ve maybe seen in public sectors, but I think it also falls very short of what workers need in this current climate.”

However, she added, “when you’re being told by the government that there is no possible way that they’re going to improve, then you have to do the right thing as a leader, which often is very uncomfortable, and you need to bring it forth to the workers to use their voice.”

A source close to the talks said the agreement also promises a task force to look at absenteeism.

School boards were relieved at the news, given many had warned parents to prepare for online learning in the event of a strike.

Cathy Abraham, president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, said “we’re very pleased that students will be in the classroom tomorrow. This tentative agreement recognizes the important contributions of our vital education workers and the significant roles they play in our schools.”

“The tentative agreement ensures that the students in Catholic schools throughout Ontario and the dedicated CUPE staff who serve them will remain in schools Monday,” said Patrick Daly, president of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association.