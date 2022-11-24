Christmas tree shortage expected to drive up prices — with Balsam firs primed to hit $200

It takes about a decade for a Christmas tree to be ready for harvest, which means that any decrease in production will continue to be felt years down the line.

“Mother nature is a silent partner for any farming community and it’s not as simple as putting a tree into the ground. There’s pruning, there’s fertilizing, there’s irrigation,” Brennan said.

Unpredictable weather patterns due to climate change added to the difficulty for tree growers to maintain supply. A June freeze affected Nova Scotia’s Christmas trees a few years ago and forest fires in British Columbia have caused droughts over the years that have affected growth.

George Kapy, owner of Fandango Tree Farms in Orangeville, said it’s too early to tell whether or not there will be a shortage in his supply this season, but he said a severe drought this year will likely impact the growth of his trees in the years to come.

“There’s a chain reaction and it will impact growth down the road. Seedlings are seedlings today but then you need eight to 10 years to get them into a Christmas tree,” Kapy said.

Robert Bartoletta, who runs the family owned Santa’s Choice Christmas Tree Farm in Orangeville, said shoppers looking to keep costs down should look for less popular species of Christmas trees.

The balsam fir tree with its longer, softer needles is the species that’s most in demand, most expensive and is experiencing the biggest shortage, said Bartoletta.

“There is a very high demand for balsam fir trees and they can go for over $200. But when it comes to the other trees, there are lots of them,” he said.

His farm and other farms have thousands of trees just not of the balsam fir variety, Bartoletta said.

“I have 7,000 10-foot trees but they’re Colorado spruce trees,” he said.

